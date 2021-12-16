Gloucester stabbing: Murder probe launched after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Gloucester.

The teenager was attacked on Stratton Road in the city shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

More follows

