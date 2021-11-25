Glossier Black Friday sale 2021: Snap up a 20% discount site-wide, including on sets

The ultimate millennial make-up brand, Glossier is known for products that help you create effortless, dewy looks, including cult favourites such as cloud paint, boy brow and balm dotcom.

The US brand started selling in the UK in 2017 and has since become a firm favourite among make-up and skincare fanatics alike. Although the Glossier’s prices are relatively affordable, any discount is not to be snuffed at. And when Glossier does a sale, it doesn’t hold back.

If you’re thinking you may find Glossier bargains at your favourite department store or on a discount website, you’d be mistaken. Glossier heightens its feeling of desirability and exclusivity by selling solely on its own website, and the very rare pop-up. Much like Apple in the tech world, it rarely hosts sales either.

But one sale event it does take part in is Black Friday. Luckily for you, Glossier has revealed its discounts for 2021, a day ahead of the main event. Thanks to its cult status, we’d suggest getting in on the sale action early to avoid disappointment. Read on for everything you need to know.

Does Glossier take part in Black Friday?

It sure does, and its 2021 sale has landed. While the official sale launches at 12pm today, Glossier has sent out a secret code to members, giving them early access to the sale.

If you use the code “SHOPEARLY”, you’ll be able to snap up a 20 per cent saving right now across the whole site, including the coveted Glossier sets that deliver even better value for money. The only item that isn’t included in the sale is Glossier’s gift cards, but the rest is fair game.

When the general sale drops at midday, the discount will remain the same, so we’d suggest filling your basket now to avoid your favourites selling out. Thank us later.

Does Glossier take part in Cyber Monday?

Glossier’s Black Friday sale usually lasts four days, from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, and this year, it is following this pattern, but going one step further. Rather than ending on Monday 29, it will run until Tuesday 30 (ending at 4:59am, to be exact) giving you more time to snap up some discounted beauty buys.

How much is Glossier’s Black Friday discount?

Last year, Glossier’s discount was a rather generous 25 per cent off. Unfortunately, this year the brand is offering slightly less, discounting all of its products by 20 per cent. With that said, given the brand rarely hosts sales, it’s still a reasonable offer and will please many a beauty buff.

Glossier has also released a range of exclusive sets for Black Friday, which include bestsellers such as cloud paint, the milky jelly cleanser and the aforementioned boy brow.

When is Glossier’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Glossier’s Black Friday sale starts on Thursday 25 November, at 12pm. It ends on Tuesday 30 November, meaning 2021’s sale is starting earlier and ending later than last year’s event.

If you’re just itching to get your hands on the brand’s coveted favourites, then you can already shop with money off on the brand’s sets. They are cleverly put together to create the perfect pairings, like monochrome eyeshadows and a milky oil cleanser to remove them, and a trio of balms to banish chapped winter lips.

What was in Glossier’s Black Friday sale last year?

Absolutely everything was in last year’s Black Friday sale at Glossier, with a handsome 25 per cent discount site-wide

The same site-wide discount applies this year, but the price cut is 20 per cent rather than 25.

How much is Glossier’s delivery on Black Friday?

Standard shipping at Glossier costs £4, while the option for next business delivery is £6. But, if you spend over £30, and it’s hard not to when the discounts are so good, then standard delivery is free.

You’ll also receive your order inside a bubble-wrapped zip lock bag, that doubles up as a pretty cute make-up bag.

