‘Globetrotting Action Adventure’: SS Rajamouli Shares An Exciting Update About His Next Project With Mahesh Babu

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, opened up about his much-awaited project with South superstar Mahesh Babu. While the news of their collaboration left movie buffs excited, the filmmaker finally shared an exciting update about the untitled project at the event.

The ace filmmaker, who is currently basking in the glory of his last release ‘RRR’ said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

SEE ALSO: SS Rajamouli Reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Movie ‘Brahmastra’: ‘It’s Not A Fairy Tale’

While the update has sent Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli fans into a frenzy, the internet has been buzzing with many reports related to the upcoming project. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu recently started filming for his next with actress Pooja Hegde. Currently titled ‘SSMB28’, the film is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and is reported to release next year.

The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥 The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️ SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩 Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/uu1J8L0xd3 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 12, 2022

Sharing his excitement on teaming up with Rajamouli for a pan-India project, Mahesh Babu told India Today that it was a ‘dream come true’ for him. Furthermore, he added, “Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

SEE ALSO: Anurag Kashyap Is Positive About SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Oscar Nomination; Says ‘Better Than Any Marvel Movie’

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Globetrotting Action Adventure': SS Rajamouli Shares An Exciting Update About His Next Project With Mahesh Babu