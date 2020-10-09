Super Engineering Plastics Market Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast to 2030

The Global analytical surveying report is the research provided by analysts, which contains a nitty-gritty examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on market development. It also covers the world market scene and its development possibilities over the coming years. The industry research report gives reasonable knowledge into the entire elements that are required to change the worldwide market soon.

According to the report, the global Super Engineering Plastics market estimate value in 2020 is , and the forecast value is expected to exceed US $ US$ 17,919.8 Mn by 2030 and expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%. during the forecast period.

Scope Of Report:

The Global industry report includes creation data, utilization information and income information across locales. The Industry Research report presents a total evaluation of the Market and contains a future pattern, drive development factors, mindful conclusions, realities, and industry approved market information. The Market offer and pace of development are also referenced for all the key areas.

Significant Market players/producers likewise are covered inside the report. The discoveries of the report aid the profound knowledge of the Market drifts alongside serving dynamic concerning topographical extension, limit developments or distinguishing new development openings. The fundamental driving elements of the market are creating business over the world. The data on patterns and improvements focuses on business sectors and materials, limits, advances, and the changing structure of the market.

Market: Segmental Overview

Top Key Manufacturers:

Toray

DIC

Solvay

Celanese

Kureha

SK Chemical

Tosoh

Sumitomo Chemical

SABIC

Polyplastics

Evonik

Zhejiang NHU

Chongqing Glion

Market Splits Into Type:

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyimide (PI)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Liquid-Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Others

In terms of types, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) occupied the largest sales share of 27.94% in 2019, consumption volume was 114.50 K MT. Although more and more new materials such as polyamide and polysulfone plastics are developing rapidly, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) will remain a leading position for a long time in the future. It is worth mentioning that, Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) growth fastest in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.46% from 2020 to 2026.

Segment by Downstream Industry, the Super Engineering Plastics

Market Split Into Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronic

Aerospace & Defense

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Other

Based on the application, Automotive constitutes the largest application market for super engineering plastics. The largest end-use markets for super engineering plastics are exhaust gas return valves, carburettor parts, ignition plates and flow control valves and etc. in automotive. In 2019, the consumption volume of Automotive was 118.72 K MT, accounting for 28.96% of global share. And it excepted to reach 184.89 K MT in 2026, with the CAGR of 6.55% from 2020 to 2026, slightly faster than global market growth.

Super Engineering Plastics Market Important Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

