Global Helium Liquefier market Expanding At A CAGR Of 6048%, Reaching USD 295.45 million by 2028

Global Helium Liquefier market Size was estimated at USD 190.94 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 295.45 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

Helium Liquefier Market Segmentation

The key companies studied in the Helium Liquefier report are:

Linde Engineering

Air Liquide

Quantum Design

CSIC

Cryo Industries of America

Cryomech

Based on types, the Helium Liquefier market from 2022 to 2031:

Below 40 L/d

40-80 L/d

Above 80 L/d

Applications of Helium Liquefier market Market

Research Institutes

University

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis: Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

