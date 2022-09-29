Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Worth USD 8,64,2.6 Million | Growing at a CAGR of 26.2%

Growing at a rate of 26.2%

The Global Cyber Insurance Market volume amounted to USD 8,64,2.6 Million in 2021. Market.us forecasts that the market will expand at a 26.2% rate during the forecast period.

Cyber insurance covers organizations that have suffered from a security breach. Cyber insurance is designed to protect businesses from cyber threats such a malicious hack, data breaches, distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), ransomware and malware. It provides financial protection to sensitive customer information such credit card numbers as well as social security numbers and account numbers.

There are many challenges to managing digital security and privacy in the digitalization process of both businesses and economies. The rapid rise in cybercrimes and digital frauds has made managing internet risk and security a priority for businesses. This is why cyber insurance has become so in-demand to help companies cover their costs and continue their core operations. Cyber insurance is becoming more popular among medium-sized and small-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Cyber insurance markets have seen a significant increase in awareness of cyber risk associated with business interruption (BI). There are also increasing numbers of mandatory legislations that regulate data security at different endusers like banks, healthcare, etc. The insurance industry plays a significant role in helping both consumers and businesses manage cyber risk. Insurance provides financial protection to policyholders against cyberattacks that can’t be completely avoided.

Market Driver factors:

Cybercrime and data breach continue to rise all over the world. According to the Checkpoint report in 2020, ransomware attacks increased by 93%. 6 of 10 companies were also affected. A significant rise in cyberattacks is expected to drive the growth of cyber insurance. The introduction of data privacy laws such the Health Insurance Portability and Account Act, (HIPAA), and EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) can further support the demand.

Digitization has made it easier for cyberattacks to increase dramatically, especially in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Cybersecurity insurance markets will continue to be adopted because of their complexity and security regulations.

Market Constrain factors: High prices of services

The rising costs of cyber insurance can cause problems for the market. Insurance companies raise their premium prices, which makes it more difficult to continue an insurance policy. American International Group Inc. decreases coverage limits as premiums rise by 30%. It is therefore more common for small and mid-sized businesses to be covered. Slow adoption is a result of rising cybersecurity insurance prices. Cybersecurity is now more important than the premium. Organizations are more focused on increasing their cyber security.

Market Segments Key:

Organization

SMB

Large Enterprise

Application

IT & Telecom

BFS

Healthcare

Retail

Other Applications

Market Players:

AON Plc

American International Group Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz Group

Berkshire Hathaway

Lockton Companies, Inc.

The Chubb Corporation

Munich Re Group

Other Key Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

Microsoft introduced Defender in May 2022 to aid SME security, and reduce cyber risk. This solution provides endpoint security. It offers Endpoint Detection and Response.

Prevalent founded Connector Marketplace October 2021. It now has new ESG and regulatory findings. This will offer a holistic view on enterprise risk management.

September 2021 – Zurich Insurance Group partnered up with BOXX Insurance (a Toronto insurtech firm). BOXX will be the company’s partner in enhancing its cyber protection solution.

February 20, 2121, – Digital insurance products were launched by the Chubb Corporation under its BLINK Suit. BLINK products are personal cyber protection available in 25 states.

