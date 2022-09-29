Global Cooling Towers Market Expected to Reach USD 3,557 Million in 2021. It is likely to grow at 5.3% CAGR during 2022-2032

The global market for cooling towers was and accounted for USD 3,557 million by 2021. The market is expected to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 5.3% from 2022-2032.

A cooling tower is an apparatus that reduces heat loss to the surrounding environment. A cooling tower cools water-based streams to a lower temperature. Evaporation can be used to cool and expel heat from the fluid. Drying towers use air to cool the liquid, so it can be adjusted using radiators.

The growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions in commercial and industrial applications is expected to drive the market growth over the 2022-2032 forecast period. Due to growing demand from emerging markets and strict environmental regulations, increased HVACR deployments and technological advances, cooling towers are in high supply. Cooling towers can be used to cool large commercial spaces and process cooling applications in many industries and verticals, including oil and chemical, food processing and other sectors.

Request a sample for extensive insights into the Cooling Tower [email protected] https://market.us/report/cooling-towers-market/request-sample/

The rise in disposable incomes worldwide and electrification of different sectors is driving global demand for electricity. This is just one reason for the global cooling tower market growth. Due to stringent environmental regulations, many countries are increasingly adopting nuclear power plants. This is fueling market growth.

Cooling Tower Market Drivers

Rapid industrialization and a dramatic rise in construction activity

These towers are in high demand due to the rapid development of infrastructure worldwide. The market for cooling, heating, and refrigeration equipment is growing in both advanced and developing nations. This market will continue growing due to the expansion of transport infrastructures such as bridges, airports and ports.

The rising number of construction activities in residential and commercial areas will likely lead to a rise in product demand. The US spent $1.3 trillion on construction last year. Construction is also a major contributor to the U.S. economic growth. The number of construction activities has increased, which means that more industrial equipment requires frequent cooling. In the coming years, this will result in an increase in cooling tower requirements.

Higher adoption by various end-user verticals

According to Market.us, cooling towers represent a major growth area in many industries. Cooling towers are also used in oil refineries, natural gas plants, and many other industries. Cooling towers have the advantage of keeping other machines from overheating. This allows companies to save money while ensuring that their machines are supplied with the right power to ensure uninterrupted output.

Global Cooling Tower Market Restrictions:

North American cooling towers have reached maturity in Europe as well as North America. The market continues to experience slow growth. This is due to a greater focus on energy efficiency and compliance with environmental regulations. The global cooling towers market is fragmented because of both regional and international market players. The U.S. and Europe encourage closed-circuit cooling, dry and hybrid cooling towers over open-circuit Evaporative Cool Towers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency encourages closed-circuit cooling towers. Their superior cooling performance and water efficiency are the main reasons for this. These factors are not expected to be favorable for the market in near future.

The cooling towers require large amounts of water. Small and medium-sized businesses will find it difficult to manage these cooling towers. The large amount of water can also lead to high costs, which can impact a company’s budget. These factors will likely slow down growth in the global cooling towers market during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Global Cooling Tower Market Trends:

A shift towards eco-friendly products is one of the new trends. This is due to growing environmental concerns. Sustainable products have been developed through government initiatives. Manufacturers now focus on eco-friendly products. SPX Cooling Technology Inc created the Marley NC Everest Cooling Tower. This product is more energy efficient, i.e. The product offers enhanced energy savings, i.e. -35% and less piping and electrical connection. It also has the lowest drift rate for circulating water flow.

Scope for the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,557 Million Growth Rate 5.3% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD in Mn/Bn Regional Scope North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America. Middle East & Africa. Country Scope United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany and France, UK, Russia, Russia, Italy, China and Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil and Argentina, Colombia, etc. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Nigeria, Nigeria, South Africa No. No. 250+ pages No. No. 100+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click Here to Download a Sample Report

The Global Cooling Tower Market’s Key Developments:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. purchased FossilPower System, Inc. on February 20, 2022. According to the company, the acquisition will enable strategic growth in B&W’s innovative and sustainable technologies.

In July 2021, Baltimore Aircoil Company purchased Eurocoil SPA (a heat exchanger manufacturer based out of Italy). The acquisition allows the company’s heat-exchanger capabilities to be used by BAC’s existing evaporative cool and adiabatic products.

November 2020, Linde GmbH picked HAMON&CIE(INTERNATIONAL)S.A. to install & design an 18-cell cooling tower for Amur CGG i.e. Amur Gas Chemical Complex is located in Russia. The tower’s crucial structure is made from Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (GRP). It has an automatic louver system that allows for a nonstop operation at extremely low temperatures.

Key Companies Insights:

SPX Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company

EVAPCO, Inc.

Hamon

Engie Refrigeration GmbH

Paharpur Cooling Towers

Other key players

Key Market Segments

Type Insights :

Open-circuit

Closed-circuit

Hybrid

By Material

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP).

Steel

Concrete

Wood

High-Density Polyethylene, (HDPE),

Application Insights

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Industrial

by Region

North America (the United States of America, Canada and Mexico).

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central and South America (Brazil & Argentina, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia. South Africa etc.

Frequently Asked Question

What was the size of the cooling tower market in 2022

What is the industry’s growth potential for cooling towers by 2032?

What was the market size for cooling towers in 2022?

What are the main factors driving the cooling tower market?

What are the main factors that drive the cooling tower industry’s success?

Which cooling market sector has the largest share of sales?

Which region is most attractive to cooling-tower vendors?

How competitive is the industry?

Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited), specializes in market research and analysis. It has been proving its worth as a consulting company and custom market research company. They are also a highly sought-after syndicated report provider firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]