Global Blockchain Technology Market is expected to register around 77.80% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

The global Blockchain Technology Market value was USD 4.94 Billion in 2021. It is projected that it will grow at a CAGR of 77.80% during 2023-2032.

Blockchain technology is rapidly gaining popularity in a wide range of industries including healthcare. Blockchain technology has many advantages for the healthcare industry. It could provide greater data security, better efficiency, better care, and more efficient operations. The increased use of electronic medical records and digital data may make blockchain technology more secure. The blockchain-based system could simplify many back-end procedures in healthcare, such as claims processing and provider credentialing.

Market Growth

Market growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing healthcare data breaches and counterfeit drug threat, increased adoption and use of blockchain as a service (BaaS), greater transparency & immutability and increasing prevalence of data breaches in healthcare.

Get PDF for More Professional and Technical insights including COVID-19 Impact: https://market.us/report/blockchain-technology-market/request-sample/

Driver – Rising Incidence of Healthcare Data Breach

In the past five year, breaches of healthcare data have become more frequent and larger. Some breaches were so severe that they affected 80,000,000 people. Healthcare data breaches expose sensitive personal information.

Restrictions: Reluctance to divulge data

Lack of regulations regarding medical data exchange have led to an increase of healthcare providers as well as payers in this sector.

The lack of qualified healthcare professionals may impact market growth. The complexity of blockchain technology means that skilled professionals are required to manage it and operate it. Lack of skilled workers may prevent blockchain technology from being adopted in healthcare, particularly in emerging economies.

Other negative effects on businesses include revenue loss, and a shortage qualified professionals to deal with this technology.

Recent Developments

Viant, Microsoft, GSK and Viant created the Viant Blockchain Programme consortium in 2018 in order to accelerate adoption of a Blockchain-based supply chain in different verticals including the healthcare sector.

Qtum Foundation partnered with Chronicled in 2018. Qtum Foundation, a partnership between both companies, has enabled smart devices to be integrated with secure distributed back ends. This combines IoT technology with blockchain technology.

Global Healthcare Exchange and Hashed Health have partnered in 2018 to address issues like product tracking, order processing and auditing within the healthcare supply chains.

To turn massive challenges into meaningful change, Make an Inquiry of the report: https://market.us/report/blockchain-technology-market/#inquiry

Key Market Segments

By Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Component

Infrastructure & Protocols

Application & Solution

Middleware

By Application

Exchanges

Digital Identity

Smart Contracts

Payments

Supply Chain Management

Other Applications

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Government

Financial Services

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Travel

Other End-Uses

Get Instant access or Buy This Market Report: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=62692

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ):

What uses blockchain in healthcare?

How blockchain is changing the healthcare sector?

What does blockchain mean for healthcare in the future?

How can blockchain help healthcare?

How can we use blockchain in healthcare?

Which region would have the highest growth in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market market?

How much would the CAGR of the blockchain technology in healthcare market grow over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032?

What is the market size for blockchain technology in the healthcare industry?

Why is blockchain technology becoming more popular in clinical trials

Why is blockchain technology used in healthcare rapidly growing in the U.S.

What are the driving factors behind the widespread adoption of public Blockchain systems in healthcare?

What are the main players involved in blockchain technology in healthcare?

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited), specializes on in-depth market analysis and consulting. The company is also a sought-after syndicated market report-provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]