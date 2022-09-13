Global Automotive Sunroofs Market Size worth USD 6.25 billion in 2021, At a CAGR of 9.1% [+Marketing Strategy] | Growth and Development Factors

In 2021, the market for automotive sunroofs was estimated to be worth USD 6.25 billion. In 2027, it is anticipated to increase to 10.91 billion USD. This will have a CAGR of more than 9.1% throughout the projection period (2022-2027).

The COVID-19 epidemic has impeded the expansion of the automotive sunroof business because it harms car manufacturing and disrupts the supply chain in several locations worldwide.

The industry will benefit from increased per capita income and passenger car sales. Spending by consumers on proper ventilation and brighter interiors will rise as well. Technological developments in sunroof material technology drive the demand for automotive sunroofs. Continuous design advancements and material developments to lessen weight and offer stability drive the industry’s growth.

Automotive sunroofs Market: Drivers

Sunroofs have become more popular due to their ability to provide optimal sunlight levels and improve vision inside the vehicle, thereby increasing the driving experience. Sunroofs are particularly popular with youth. Automakers started to include sunroofs on other segments of their vehicles. The market will also be driven by an increase in the per capita income or the buying power of consumers worldwide.

Global automotive sunroof sales are expected to grow due to improvements in sunroof material, product innovation, and increased popularity of sunroofs being a status symbol. Many vehicles have tinted or UV-reflective lenses to keep out unwanted heat and sunlight. A few manufacturers are installing sunroofs with more advanced features such as rain sensors and electronic control systems.

Automotive sunroofs Market: Restraints

Sunroof-enabled cars are more expensive because they are associated with luxury and aesthetics, which drives manufacturing costs.

Sunroof maintenance is a costly component. It requires periodic maintenance, which adds an additional cost to the owner if a failure.

The pandemic spread quickly, resulting in a drop in global vehicle production. Due to the forced shutdown of production and manufacturing activities, most businesses worldwide could not continue to operate. This caused chaos in the global automotive sunroof market.

Automotive sunroofs Market Key Trends:

One main factor that positively influences the market is the significant growth in the automobile industry. The market is also growing due to a rise in passenger vehicle sales and increasing consumer spending on efficient ventilation and brighter interiors that enhance the driving experience. Leading manufacturers are upgrading the automotive sunroof. A wide range of glasses is being used by leading automobile manufacturers, including tempered, laminated, and glass. These glasses can provide protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays. In light of increasing environmental concerns, key players have introduced solar and automotive sunroofs. This cost-effective and sustainable technology will drive the market’s growth. Other growth-inducing factors include the rising sales of luxury and premium vehicles. Other factors expected to boost the market’s growth include the integration of rain sensors, the rising adoption of sunroofs for electric vehicles (EVs), and the increasing sales of EVs.

Recent development:

Webasto’s Guangzhou roof system production plant was inaugurated in March 2018. The facility is currently developing core technologies for the sunroof and conducting research and development on the solar sunroof. The annual production capacity of the production plant is 1.6 million sunroofs.

October 2017: Webasto presented its full-feature spoiler sunroof Hollandia 300 accessory as an aftermarket accessory.

In July 2017, Inalfa Roof Systems introduced its new top-slider sunroof range for OEM fitting by car manufacturers.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 6.25 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021

Key Market Players:

Aisin Seiki

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V

Inteva Products

Webasto SE

Valmet Automotive

Type

Glass Sunroof

Fiber Sunroof

Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

