Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 94.5 billion | Opportunities up to 2031

In 2021, the Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 94.5 million. It will grow at a rate of 36.8% between 2023 and 2032.

Artificial intelligence (AI), also called machine intelligence, is a branch in computer science that develops and manages technology capable of making decisions for itself and performing transactions for others. The adoption of advanced technologies is being driven by tech giants’ constant innovation and research.

These key growth drivers are the rapid expansion and increasing use of big data, cloud services and applications, as well as a growing demand for intelligent virtual agents. Cnvrg.io. was an Israeli data scientist platform that Intel Corporation bought in November 2020. The goal was to expand Artificial Intelligence (AI)’s business. The market has seen positive growth due to technological developments in the AI industry, such as faster speech processing and natural word processing.

Due to the increased demand for artificial intelligence across many end uses, such as banking, retail, healthcare and finance, banking, finance manufacturing, food & beverage, logistics, banking and banking, the global artificial intelligence market will see significant growth over the next few years. The popularity of life-saving medical equipment as well as the self-driving technology in electric cars has greatly contributed to the growth of the AI market. Google, Microsoft IBM and Amazon, all global tech giants are increasing their investment in developing and upgrading various AI applications.

Artificial Intelligence Market – Driver

Market drivers include the increasing use of Big Data analytics and the expanding application base for artificial Intelligence. Artificial intelligence is used across many sectors, including healthcare, BFSI, e-commerce, and retail.

In today’s competitive and dynamic business world, customer engagement is crucial to your success. Companies are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence technology to provide personalized and specialized services in real-time. Consumers are using intelligent technology to interact with them in a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance and e-commerce. IDC’s June 2020 report found that more than half of 2,056 IT and Line of Business (LoB), decision-makers stated that customer experience was the primary motivator for Al adoption.

Artificial Intelligence market: Restraint [Limited Number of AI experts]

Workers in AI systems should be able to work with technologies like deep learning, machine-learning, cognitive computing, picture recognition, and machine learning. It is not always easy to integrate AI technology into existing systems. Data processing is essential. It is possible for a system to malfunction or fail with minor errors. This can impact its expected outcomes. A data scientist or developer with expertise in data science will need to modify an AI service that has been made ML-enabled.

This market will face problems with data privacy, and other algorithms. The technology uses machine learning and deep-learning capabilities to provide relevant results. These tools include recommendation engines, search algorithms, and adtech networks to extract sensitive user data.

Table: Scope for the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 163.21 Bn Growth Rate 6.9% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD in Bn No. No. More than 200 Pages No. No. 150+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click Here to Download a Sample Report

Key Market Trends

AI in healthcare will grow rapidly due to increasing numbers of digital patient records, personalized medicine demand, and rising costs. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other algorithms are widely used in healthcare to predict when diseases will strike.

Artificial Intelligence market: Key developments

July 20, 2222 – Mulesoft (a Salesforce company) and HDFC join forces. HDFC will be able innovate quickly in the field of system connectivity and help to create new experiences through its innovative API-led Integration methodology.

June 20, 2022: Siemens made two major announcements. Siemens’ Xcelerator technology will now include a wider range of hardware, software, and digital services. Nvidia has also been partnered with the company to help create an industrial metaverse. Siemens Xcelerator allows the company to create a modular, cloud-connected line of hardware and software.

H2O.ai introduced H2O AI Hybrid Cloud to the market in January 2021. This platform allows enterprises to create and utilize AI models and applications.

Cnvrg.io. Cnvrg.io is an Israeli company providing a platform that allows data scientists to build and run machine-learning algorithms. Cnvrg.io was acquired by Intel Corporation. In November 2020, Intel Corporation purchased Cnvrg.io to expand its artificial intelligence business.

Sabre Corporation and Google LLC partnered to create Sabre Travel AI. This platform uses artificial Intelligence to drive technology that is specifically designed for travel.

Competitive arena

Advanced Micro Devices

AiCure

Arm Limited

Atomwise, Inc.

Ayasdi AI LLC

Baidu, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc

Other key players



Market Segmentation Summary Analysis:

Solution

Hardware

Services

Software

by Technology

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Machine Learning

Machine Vision

End-Use

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Law

BFSI

Advertising & Media

Retail

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Other End-Uses

