Global Agriculture Sprayer market Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.9%, Reaching USD 3.6 billion by 2027

Global Agriculture Sprayer market size is estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Agriculture Sprayer Market Segmentation Research, you can divide the Agriculture Sprayer industry into different categories based on types, applications and geographies.

The key companies studied in the Agriculture Sprayer report are:

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Deere & Company

Hardi International

Hozelock Exel

Agrifac

Bargam Sprayers

STIHL

Tecnoma

Great Plains Manufacturing

Buhler Industries

Demco

Based on types, the Agriculture Sprayer market from 2022 to 2031:

Mounted Sprayer

Trailed Sprayer

Self-Propelled Sprayer

Hand Operated Sprayer

Applications of Agriculture Sprayer market Market

Farmland

Orchard

Garden

Urban Greening

Regional Analysis: Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

