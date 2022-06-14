Glenn Maxwell knocks unbeaten 80 as Australia defeat Sri Lanka

Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten 80 from 51 balls as Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a rain-affected first one-day international in Pallekele.

Kusal Mendis (86), Pathum Nissanka (56) and Danushka Gunathilaka (55) all shone as Sri Lanka piled up 300 for seven from their 50 overs in the day-night encounter.

Captain Aaron Finch (44) and Steve Smith (53) got Australia off to a strong start as they chased a target later revised to 282 from 44 overs after an interruption, but Sri Lanka claimed wickets at regular intervals.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of bowlers, taking four for 58 to keep the hosts in contention but Marcus Stoinis (44) and Maxwell, who hit six sixes and six fours, saw Australia home.

