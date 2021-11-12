Glen de Vries – latest: Tech company founder who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Related Video: Blue Origin has successful second flight

Glen de Vries, 49, the businessman who flew into space with Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin last month, died in a small plane crash on Thursday.

The plane came down in Sussex County, New Jersey, just before 3 pm. Mr de Vries and Thomas Fischer, 54, were killed in the crash. The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. Mr de Vries was a private pilot in his spare time.

A trained molecular biologist, he co-founded the clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, which has managed more than 25,000 clinical trials involving 7 million patients. The company was acquired by Dassault Systems in 1999 for $5.8bn.

In October, Mr de Vries spent over 10 minutes in space with actor William Shatner, Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen, and Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers.

