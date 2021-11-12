Glen de Vries, a businessman who took part in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space flight last month, died in a plane crash in New Jersey on Thursday, police say. He was 49.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Glen de Vries death: Blue Origin rocket passenger dies in plane crash