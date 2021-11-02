Glaswegians thrilled to see Joe Biden’s ‘The Beast’ filling-up at local petrol station

Glaswegians got an unusual visit from US President Joe Biden’s motorcade, including ‘The Beast’, as the armoured limousine was spotted filling up at a local petrol station.

Mr Biden landed in Edinburgh to take part in COP26 in Glasgow with his huge presidential entourage, including Air Force One, helicopter Marine One, and a motorcade of dozens of vehicles, including two presidential limos.

Around 9.15pm on Monday, locals could see two Beasts filling up at Calder Road in Edinburgh.

Resident Gareth Mackie told Edinburgh Evening News: “It was around 9.15pm when I was driving, and I could just see loads of blue flashing lights in my rearview mirror. I saw on the opposite side of Calder Road traffic had come to a standstill and at first, I thought there was some trouble.”

“I could see the Beasts, so I realised what it was,” he added. “I saw what looked like a couple of quite heavy-duty SWAT vehicles. There was a guy in green fatigues who was quite tooled up.”

“Police motorbikes [were] guarding the exit and it looked like you wouldn’t be able to get in while they were filling up,” Mr Mackie said.

“Both of the Beasts both had the same number plate. ‘800 002’ was on each – I’d heard there was something they did with a decoy car,” he added. “Couldn’t see Joe, maybe he’d popped into the Beijing Banquet nearby while they were filling up because they’d probably be a while with the mileage on those things.”

The Beasts, custom-built 18ft Cadillac limousines, weigh up to eight tonnes. Mr Biden arrived at The Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, his accommodation while in Scotland, around the same time that the Beasts could be seen filling up at the gas station.

Edinburg Live reported that the Dalmahoy Hotel’s wine cellar had been converted in a command centre where Secret Service agents can monitor the grounds and surrounding areas. Snipers were stationed in strategic areas around the hotel.

