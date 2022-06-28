Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis calls 2022 festival the ‘best one yet’

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has shared a “thank you” message for fans and performers at the 2022 festival, calling it “the best one yet”.

Emily is the co-organiser of the star-studded event, alongside her father and Glastonbury founder Michael, who delighted festival-goers with a covers set on Thursday evening (23 June).

Following Kendrick Lamar’s debut headline act on Sunday night (26 June), Emily shared a selection of pictures from the festival on her Instagram account.

Emily’s caption read: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special.

“It surely was the best one yet!”

Emily called the festival, which returned following a two-year hiatus over Covid-19, “a remarkable feat by all artists and crew”.

“Thank you to everybody who played a part and everyone who came and created such an amazing atmosphere of joy and love,” she continued, adding, “Safe travels home. See you next year!”

Emily’s post came as the clean-up operation on site was underway to return it from a pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm.

Beginning in the early hours of Monday morning, volunteers were shifting rubbish strewn across the 800-acre site as revellers began to make their way home following headline performances by Lamar, Billie Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney.

The clean-up crew tackled overflowing waste bins with big items such as camping chairs, blow-up mattresses, slippers, flip-flops and shopping bags needing to be disposed of.

The festival’s 50th anniversary edition – originally scheduled for 2019 but delayed until this year – bore witness to stellar performances by top artists such as Sir Paul McCartney, Little Simz, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish.

If you weren’t at Worthy Farm this year, catch up with all the action in our round-up of festival highlights here.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

