Glastonbury: Who is Big Jeff? The man Idles and Self Esteem paid tribute to

Self Esteem and Idles have paid tribute to music hero Big Jeff Johns during their respective Glastonbury sets.

The Bristol band performed at Worthy Farm on Friday night (24 June) while Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – took to the stage on Saturday afternoon (25 June).

Idles lead singer Joe Talbot dedicated the song “A Hymn” to Big Jeff, who is currently in hospital after suffering severe burns in a home fire.

“This next song goes out to our brother and our friend Big Jeff,” said Talbot. “He’s everything that we wish we represent, he’s everything that is music fandom and he is everything that is love. This is for you Big Jeff.”

The special shout outs have left many people curious as to who Big Jeff is.

Big Jeff is a well-known music fan from Gloucestershire who has spent much of his life attending gigs in Bristol. He has become a fixture at festivals including End of the Road and Green Man, where he has since become a resident DJ.

Earlier this month, Big Jeff was admitted to hospital in Swansea due to injuries that he sustained in a fire at his home in Totterdown. .

His family have issued statements updating his supporters about his health, stating that he remains in intensive care and is undergoing skin grafts.

“Jeff has been treated in Swansea Morriston hospital for severe burns. He is stable in intensive care, but still under heavy sedation and unconscious whilst a series of procedures and skin grafts are beginning,” they said.

“He is expected to remain in hospital for many months, and is unable to receive any visitors for the time being. His family and close friends would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of love and support, and ask that people still keep Jeff in their thoughts.”

