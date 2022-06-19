Glastonbury 2022 is less than a week away, with the iconic music festival set to go ahead after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts lined up across the festival’s many stages.

While the festival is taking place later this month, weather experts have already predicted what the weather is likely to be like in Worthy Farm during the five-day event.

A heatwave is expected to hit the UK over the coming week – but what this means for Glastonbury remains to be seen.

You can see below for a rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather. It should be noted that predictions are still likely to change over the course of the next week.

Wednesday 22 June will reportedly have sunny intervals, with a temperature of up to 25 degrees.

Thursday 23 June is forcasted to be mostly the same as the day before, with a temperature of up to 23 degrees.

Friday 24 June will feature light rain with minimal sun. The temperature will drop to 19 degrees.

Saturday 25 June will see the sun return, despite the temperature dropping again to 18 degrees.

Glastonbury festival photographed in 2014 (AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday 26 June will remain sunny with a moderate breeze, and the temperature sticking at 18 degrees.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

Source Link Glastonbury weather latest: Forecast for Pilton next week as festival grows closer