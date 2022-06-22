Glastonbury: 'The best place on earth' returns after hiatus

Festival-goers have shared their joy at the return of the “best place on earth” – Glastonbury.

After a two-year hiatus, more than 3,000 performers and 200,000 fans are set to descend on Worthy Farm.

This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar.

Diana Ross will perform on Sunday’s “Legends Slot.”

Famed for its wild weather, Glastonbury looks set to enjoy a dry spell for once, rather than its usual scenes of rain and mudbaths.

