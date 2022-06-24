Glastonbury reviews: Kae Tempest and Plastic Mermaids

Kae Tempest – Other Stage

★★★★☆

“More pressure… release! More pressure… more release!”

Kae Tempest is cooking Worthy Farm with a bass line that simmers and bubbles underfoot. On their heavy January single “More Pressure”, everyone in this crowd is serving as a tuning fork for the 36-year-old’s bars.

The poet-turned-rapper looks supremely comfortable. Their work contains sharp contrasts, veering appreciably from the aggressive to the emotive. Tempest goes hard – but they are also deliriously happy to be here.

“This is such an important part of my summer,” they gush. “I’m so grateful to be here. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Like a gassed-up preacher in a black tunic, they stalk the stage, throwing hands. Tempest really is an artist whose work comes to life when it’s performed live. They are known for their state-of-the-nation addresses, but that’s not all that’s on their mind today.

“Ketamine for breakfast! Bad girls were drinking with! Half-naked in the bakery eating pastries!” they purr on “Ketamine for Breakfast”. It’s supposed to be a moment of poignant reflection on a chaotic past, but there’s no denying that Tempest could be describing half the crowd’s ideal morning at Glastonbury. BB

Plastic Mermaids – Croissant Neuf

★★★★★

Making their Glastonbury debut, Isle of Wight collective Plastic Mermaids are a joy to behold at the Croissant-Neuf stage. Musically, they are almost impossible to define: a carnivalesque synthesis of jazz, folk, prog, psychedelia, electronic, indie and dance. There are video game noises. Vocoders. Keyboards. Trumpets. Maracas. Megaphones. At times, such as on the swelling, syncopated “1996”, from their debut 2019 album Suddenly Everyone Explodes, they’ll remind you of The Flaming Lips. At others, you detect traces of Arcade Fire and LCD Soundsystem.

But make no mistake: Plastic Mermaids are completely unique. “Something Better”, a new single from their forthcoming record It’s Not Comfortable to Know, proves they can pump up the pathos, too, as charismatic frontman Douglas Richards, resplendent in a tangerine bowl haircut, laments in piercing falsetto, “I miss my best friend”. A wonderful set. PS

Source Link Glastonbury reviews: Kae Tempest and Plastic Mermaids