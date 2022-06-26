Glastonbury live: Paul McCartney headlines Saturday on the Pyramid Stage

Paul McCartney performs at Glastonbury 2022

Saturday at Glastonbury saw some of the best sets of the weekend so far.

From Joy Crookes making her Worthy Farm debut to returning champions Haim in a glorious, sun-drenched Pyramid Stage performance, there was a particularly special atmosphere ahead of Sir Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated headline slot.

Other excellent shows came from Glass Animals, Metronomy, Celeste and Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who stormed the Other Stage with a surprise guest appearance from Lily Allen. Performing Allen’s 2012 hit “F*** You”, the duo called out the Supreme Court for their overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US.

Taking to the Pyramid Stage right before Macca, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a string of crowd-pleasing Oasis hits, prompting critic Mark Beaumont to wonder if the gloves are fully off in his sibling rivalry with younger brother – and former bandmate – Liam.

Then it was time for the man himself, Sir Paul McCartney, who brought out his superb band and half a century’s worth of classic songs, not to mention tremendous surprise guests in the form of Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. What a night!

Follow live updates below:

Show latest update 1656208007 … Full story here Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 02:46 1656206940 Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing ‘F*** You’ in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade. During her Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June), Rodrigo joined stars including Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish to speak out against the ruling. Partway through her performance on the Other Stage, the “driver’s license” singer brought out special guest Lily Allen for a rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”. Annabel Nugent 26 June 2022 02:29 1656206207 ‘A dark day for women’: Roe vs Wade overturning by Supreme Court sparks anger among Glastonbury artists A number of artists performing at Glastonbury 2022 have condemned Friday’s (24 June) US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade. “I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” she told the crowd at the festival’s main Pyramid Stage. Louis Chilton and Annabel Nugent 26 June 2022 02:16 1656205320 Day four highlights at Glastonbury 2022 Prior to Paul McCartney’s headline set, Gen-Z star Olivia Rodrigo invited surprise guest Lily Allen on stage to deliver a blistering rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You” addressed to the Supreme Court justices over the recent Roe v Wade ruling. Below are the highlights from day four at Glastonbury: Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 02:02 1656204747 Spot the doppelganger… During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses… It didn’t take long for viewers at home to comment on the festival-goer’s appearance, noting that she looks like the Queen! Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 01:52 1656204300 Paul McCartney or Mitski? By the looks of it, anyone and everyone is at Paul McCartney’s headline gig – but there will be a fair few of people at least attempting to split their time between the Beatles legend and Mitski whose performance (from 9.15pm to 10.15pm) makes it pretty impossible to catch both. It’s one of the weekend’s most brutal clashes. Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 01:45 1656203447 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds review, Glastonbury 2022: The band that latter-era Oasis could have been Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 01:30 1656202500 Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of Saturday Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 01:15 1656201600 Paul McCartney brings out Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in epic surprise The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm for his two-hour performance, during which he brought out both the Foo Fighters frontman and Springsteen on stage. Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 01:00 1656201209 Signing off! Right, that’s me done for the night – you’ll have my lovely colleague Maanya with you again in a few hours, then Louis Chilton, then me again for the fifth and final day of Glastonbury Festival! Ta ta for now x Roisin O’Connor 26 June 2022 00:53

Source Link Glastonbury live: Paul McCartney headlines Saturday on the Pyramid Stage