Glastonbury live: Billie Eilish makes festival history on Pyramid Stage with brother Finneas

Phoebe Bridgers says f*** the Supreme Court at Glastonbury 2022

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

McCartney is playing a pre-festival gig in Somerset tonight, with tickets to the 800 capacity show selling out in under an hour.

Over on The Other Stage, rock band the Libertines opened proceedings after a powerful on-screen speech from Ukraine’s president Zelensky.

Wolf Alice, after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled, managed to make it to the UK to perform their set on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.

Among the US contingent, a sense of gloom hovers due to the devastating Roe vs Wade ruling by the Supreme Court. Artists including Phoebe Bridgers and the UK rock band IDLES are among the acts to condemn the decision so far.

Follow live updates below:

Show latest update 1656135003 How to catch all the action at Glastonbury if you’re not at Worthy Farm this year It might not be quite the same as waking up at Worthy Farm and navigating the festival’s packed line-up but there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home. Find out everything you need to know here: Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 06:30 1656134103 Day 3 highlights – From Sir Paul McCartney’s surprise gig to roadside pizza deliveries Here’s a recap of everything that went down on Friday at Glastonbury festival, returning following a two-year gap due to Covid: Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 06:15 1656133203 Day, time and stage details for Sir Paul McCartney’s headline set After Billie Eilish’s historic headline set on Friday, Sir Paul McCartney will take the Pyramid Stage for an epic, two hour 15 minute set, on Saturday. The former Beatle is expected to take the stage at 9.30pm and play until11.45pm. His set will follow on from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey. Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 06:00 1656130753 ICYMI: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Glastonbury crowd Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky urged festival-goers at Glastonbury to help “spread the truth about Russia’s war” against the eastern European nation, in a virtual address on Friday (24 June). Noting that Glastonbury has retuned to Worthy Farm after a two-year, Covid-induced hiatus, he said, “We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom, and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened – Russia has stolen our peace.” “But we will not let Russia’s war break us,” Zelensky continued, adding, “And we will want to stop the war before it ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America – they are all under threat now.” Addressing the “greatest concentration of freedom these days”, Zelensky said: “Spread the truth about Russia’s war. Help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of their war. Find our United24 charity platform and put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine.” “Time is priceless, and everything is measured in human lives,” he concluded, adding, “The more people that join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end.” “Prove that freedom always wins.” Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 05:19 1656129603 ‘F****** phenomenal’ : Fans react to Billie Eilish’s headline set Fan reactions to Billie Eilish’s ‘epic’ headline set at Glastonbury on Friday are rolling in online. One person wrote: “I’d never heard of Billie Eilish until tonight.. she’s 20 years old and she knocked it out of the park tonight at Glastonbury.. what a talent..” “Catching up on #Glastonbury2019 with the help of BBC iPlayer, but I think I might end up just watching Billie Eilish’s set 20 or 30 times. She’s fucking phenomenal.” another fan tweeted, while one person wondered, “Billie Eilish is very impressive isn’t she?” “I only know a couple of her songs but it’s great to see a 20 year old woman full of self confidence and being entirely herself bossing Glastonbury. To the complaining older men, she isn’t meant for you. Not everything is for you,” one person addressed some of the criticism over having Eilish headline the Worthy Farm festival. Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 05:00 1656128703 Day three at Glastonbury – In five pictures The weird and wonderful at Worthy Farm A sea of festival-goers at Glastonbury on Day 3 (Glastonbury Festival/Anna Barclay) ‘Not scary, just misunderstood’ (Glastonbury Festival/Andrew Allcock) Hope is more than a feeling at Glastonbury (Glastonbury Festival/Tom Widd ) Spotted at Glasto ‘22 (Twitter @GlastoLive) The angels have descended (Twitter @GlastoLive) Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 04:45 1656127818 Billie Eilish review, Glastonbury 2022: History-making set is 90 minutes of noir-pop catharsis Five stars for Billie Eilish, and her scene-stealing 90-minute set at Glastonbury Friday night. In its way, Eilish’s historic headline set is just as significant as Jay-Z’s or Stormzy’s. Not because she’s the festival’s youngest ever bill-topper, although it certainly lifts the roof off every bedroom Tik-Tokker’s teenage dreams of glory. But because it marks the ascendence of alternative pop: a home-made, personalised imitation of the mainstream that speaks far closer to the actual teenage experience of 2022. Certainly more than any amount of ultraconfident, oversexualised break-up bird-flips written by long-in-the-tooth Swedish production teams. Alternative pop tones are dark and downbeat, its emotions raw and broken, its concerns doom-laden. Fame is wrought with insecurities, sex is regretful and drugs, when any are mentioned, are generally prescribed for anxiety. Read Mark Beaumont’s full review here: Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 04:30 1656126918 Wellies out, Worthy Farm – blustery showers predicted in Pilton The Met Office’s latest weather forecast for Pilton indicates the possibility of blustery showers, and a couple of thunderstorms on Saturday morning. Sunny spells expected intermittently, through the day. Here’s the weather forecast for the weekend: Maanya Sachdeva 25 June 2022 04:15 1656123360 Fans curious about Billie Eilish ‘leg tattoos’ Billie Eilish fans were confused by what some mistook for “tattoos” on the singer’s legs during her record-breaking headline set at Glastonbury. The 20-year-old singer became the Worthy Farm festival’s youngest ever solo headliner with her performance on Friday 24 June. During her set, Eilish was spotted wearing what appeared to be kinesiology tape, which is used with the aim of reducing the effects of shin splints – a type of leg pain caused by strenuous activity. Roisin O’Connor 25 June 2022 03:16 1656122400 How to watch Glastonbury live on the BBC For the first time ever, BBC iPlayer will be hosting a special Glastonbury channel from Thursday (23 June), which will broadcast preview shows and live performances over the next four days. Here’s the full schedule for the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage: Roisin O’Connor 25 June 2022 03:00

Source Link Glastonbury live: Billie Eilish makes festival history on Pyramid Stage with brother Finneas