Hundreds of people waited in huge queues for buses to take them to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Videos shows revellers in Bristol doing their best to avoid the continuing chaos produced by train strikes.

It was filmed by Martin Booth of Bristol 24/7.

One Twitter user said: “Not envious at all of everyone heading to Worthy Farm #Glastonbury2022”.

The music festival is returning in full this year following disruption by coronavirus.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Glastonbury: Huge bus queues snake around Bristol