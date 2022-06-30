Glastonbury clean-up: Grandfather clock and person ‘asleep under pile of clothes’ among strangest things found

Glastonbury festivalgoers are told to “leave no trace” by organisers.

The event encourages revellers to recycle, use bins and refill water bottles as part of efforts reduce its impact on Worthy Farm.

But as more than 200,000 left the festival earlier this week, images showed litter strewn across the landscape – albeit what seemed like less than previous years.

An army of litter pickers have been working to clear this up, just as volunteers did during the festival.

And they have been sharing stories of the weird and wonderful items stumbled across while removing rubbish from Worthy Farm.

Dr Matt Crowcombe, whose charity SOS Africa helps with the clean-up, said volunteers found a Grandfather clock near the Pyramind stage this year as revellers were leaving on Monday.

Glastonbury organisers told revellers to ‘love the farm’ and ‘leave no trace’

“I have no idea how it got there but apparently someone collected it,” he told local media.

Nearby, there was also a three-piece suit, he said.

Dr Crowcombe confirmed to The Independent both were discovered at around 12pm by the stage where the headline acts – Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kenrick Lamar – all performed over the course of the festival.

Kidney Research UK is another charity which helps out with the clean-up both during and after the festival.

Mess left behind appeared to be less this year compared to previous festivals (PA/Getty/AFP/SWNS)

“By far the most common items we find are inflatables; this year’s collection included a giraffe, paddling pool and a giant foam fish,” Marc Shaw from the charity said.

“As well as novelty items, we often find people’s underwear and this year we found someone fast asleep under a pile of what we hope was their own clothes.”

An army of litter pickers has been on hand to help keep the festival clean (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Shaw said volunteers also found a cup filled with vomit, joking a festival experience is “never complete” without this discovery.

It is certainly not the first time volunteers have reported finding odd items as they cleaned up Glastonbury festival.

Previous years’ clean-ups have reportedly uncovered a “poo in a bra” hanging in a tree, a cannon ball and mannequins.

