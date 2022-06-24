Glastonbury 2022: Wolf Alice make it to UK just hours ahead of scheduled performance on the Pyramid Stage

Wolf Alice have touched down in the UK just hours ahead of their performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The band are scheduled to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday afternoon (24 June).

However, their appearance was in jeopardy after their flight from LA to London was cancelled. The Mercury Prize-winning rock band been in the US after supporting Bleachers on Monday night (20 June) and Halsey the following evening.

Late on Wednesday (22 June), the band used their Twitter account to make an appeal to fans.

“Has anyone got a private jet in LA?” they asked, before explaining: “Our flight’s been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.”

The band updated their followers later that they were “waiting for a flight to Seattle where we can go direct to [London] from there”.

On Friday morning, the band shared an Instagram Story from inside of an aeroplane and tagged their location as “Heathrow Airport”.

Wolf Alice at Heathrow Airport (Instagram / Wolf Alice)

The “Don’t Delete the Kisses” artists are scheduled to play at 4.45pm. Following them will be Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, then Sam Fender, before Billie Eilish gives the headline performance at 10.45pm.

You can view the weekend’s lineup and set times here, as well as the weather forecast for Glastonbury here. Follow live Glastonbury updates here.

