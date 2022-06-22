Glastonbury 2022 weather latest: Forecast for Pilton as festival kicks off

Glastonbury 2022 has finally begun, with the iconic music festival going ahead after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts lined up across the festival’s many stages.

Weather experts have already predicted what the weather is likely to be like in Worthy Farm (or, more specifically, the nearest village of Pilton) during the five-day event.

You can see below for a rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather.

Wednesday 22 June will be mostly sunny and “delightful”, with temperatures of up to 24 degrees.

Thursday 23 June is forcasted to be mostly pleasant, with an afternoon thunderstorm and temperature of up to 22 degrees.

Friday 24 June will feature a passing shower or two, with the peak temperature dropping to 19 degrees.

Saturday 25 June will be mostly cloudy with showers of rain, and the temperature will be around 18 degrees.

Glastonbury festival photographed in 2014 (AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday 26 June is forecasted to be cloudy with a few showers and temperatures up to 17 degrees.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

