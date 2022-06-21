Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish set to headline the legendary music festival

Glastonbury is returning to Somerset on Wednesday (22 June) for its 50th anniversary.

For five days revellers will descend upon Worthy Farm to enjoy the festival, which has returned following two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar on the Pyramid stage, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday “Legends Slot”.

Sir Paul, 80, is set to be Glastonbury’s oldest headliner, while Billie Eilish is the youngest at 20 years old.

