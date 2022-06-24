Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival kicks off with Billie Eilish to make history as youngest ever headliner

Glastonbury: ‘The best place on earth’ returns after hiatus

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are worried after the group tweeted about their struggles getting to the UK.

The group had finished performing in LA and were due to fly back today (Thursday 23 June). However, they tweeted in the early hours of the morning that their flight had been cancelled, amid ongoing travel chaos at UK airports.

The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms that could potentially hit festivalgoers today (23 June).

Show latest update 1656046846 Bastille frontman thanks fans after ‘insane’ set with Ol’ Dirty Brasstards Bastille frontman Dan Smith thanked fans after the “Pompeii” hitmakers’s “insane” performance at the Williams’s Green stage on Thursday. Sharing a photo with his bandmates, Smith wrote on Twitter: “That was insane. Thanks SO MUCH to everyone who came along.” Bastille was accompanied by 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards, prompting Smith’s opener: “Tonight we’re Brasstille and the Brasstards…or something.” Singer-songwriter and guitarist Charlie Barnes, who is currently touring with Bastille, also tweeted about the show, writing: “Hahahahaha played Glastonbury with a load of my brass friends hahahahahahahaha have a nice weekend everyone.” Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 06:00 1656045025 ‘Did you make it?’: Wolf Alice fans react to band’s travel update amid fears of cancelled set Wolf Alice fans are keeping their “fingers crossed” that the band can make it to Glastonbury after a flight cancellation ahead of their scheduled performance left them stranded in the US. “Has anyone got a private jet in LA?” the band tweeted late on Wednesday (22 June), explaining, “Our flight’s been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.” On Thursday, the group tweeted that they were flying out to Seattle, from Los Angeles, before getting on a direct flight to London in time, hopefully, for their set. “Did you make it?” one fan commented under their post on Twitter, with another writing: “Fingers crossed you lot, cannot wait to see you at Glasto.” Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 05:30 1656043241 Bastille fans react to band’s ‘not-so-secret’ set: ‘I’m a bit emotional’ Bastille fans were overjoyed to watch the band play a “not-so-secret” set at the William’s Green stage Thursday, accompanied by 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards. “Tonight we are Brasstille and the Brasstards…or something,” band frontman Dan Smith joked, as fans reportedly chanted the refrain of their 2013 hit “Pompeii” while waiting for the set to begin. Their set followed festival founder Michael Eavis’s covers performance, with Smith telling the crowd: “I can’t believe we get to play after Michael Eavis, what the f***.” Bastille’s set list for their sixth performance at Glastonbury included hits such as “Things We Lost In The Fire”, “Survivin’” from their 2020 EP Goosebumps, “Shut Off The Lights” and, of course, “Pompeii” right at the end. After watching their performance, one fan tweeted: “Since 2012, I have never gone more than 1.5 years without seeing Bastille, [but] because of Covid, I didn’t see them for almost three years until today at glasto. I’m a bit emotional atm, thank you @bastille.” “I don’t care about Bastille, only Brasstille,” another joked. Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 05:00 1656041425 Glastonbury crowd chant ‘we love you Michael, we do’ to festival founder The crowd at Glastonbury chanted “We love you Michael we do” around the Williams Green stage as festival founder Michael Eavis played with his band to a packed audience on Thursday. The 86-year-old performed renditions of hits such as the Elvis hit “Always On My Mind” and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”. Eavis thanked the crowd and left the stage to huge applause before leaving in his “trademark red” Land Rover, and further cheers rang out as he passed festival-goers on the road outside the venue. Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 04:30 1656039625 ‘We’re a family’: Dying Glastonbury fan to travel to festival via helicopter A terminally ill Glastonbury fan has been granted his dying wish – to make it to the festival one last time. Nigel Stonehouse, 58, from Hartlepool, will travel to Worthy Farm via helicopter after a GoFundMe campaign raised over £18,000 to fund the journey. This will be his 19th time at the Somerset music festival. When asked why it’s so important to Stonehouse to go to Glastonbury, he replied: “It’s always important to go to Glastonbury – we’re a family.” Stonehouse, who is suffering from kidney cancer, first attended the festival in 1986. Full story here: Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 04:00 1656037800 Louis Tomlinson spotted at Worthy Farm amid rumours of secret Harry Styles set One Direction fans were thrilled over the possibility of a mini band reunion at Worthy Farm, after Louis Tomlinson was spotted at Glastonbury amid rumours of a secret Harry Styles set. Styles and Tomlinson were part of “the internet’s first boyband” One Direction, alongwith Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik. The group went on extended hiatus in 2015, following Malik’s departure. Styles is rumoured to perform alongside Glastonbury’s youngest-ever headliner Billie Eilish on the Pyramid Stage Friday night (24 June). Currently on his “Love On Tour” to promote his 2019 album Fine Line, the “As It Was” singer still has the majority of the weekend free in between tour dates. Meanwhile, Tomlinson, 30, was spotted at the Somerset venue, in a short fan video posted online. He was dressed in a loose, white T-shirt and shorts. Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 03:30 1656036041 And the first stage dive of the weekend goes to… Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 03:00 1656034241 Here’s a look at some of the secret headliners set to appear at the festival… Louis Chilton 24 June 2022 02:30 1656032441 The big acts might not get going til tomorrow, but there’s still stuff going on in Worthy Farm. For example… Louis Chilton 24 June 2022 02:00 1656030641 Fellow headliner Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, was seen performing a tribute to Virgil Abloh while wearing crown of thorns during a Louis Vuitton show. Watch the video here… Louis Chilton 24 June 2022 01:30

