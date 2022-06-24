Glastonbury 2022 – live: Billie Eilish to make history as youngest festival headliner

Glastonbury: ‘The best place on earth’ returns after hiatus

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are worried after the group tweeted about their struggles getting to the UK.

The band had finished performing in LA and were due to fly back on Thursday 23 June. However, they tweeted in the early hours of the morning that their flight had been cancelled, amid ongoing travel chaos at UK airports.

The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting that Friday 24 June will be cloudy, changing to light rain by early evening.

Show latest update 1656056422 Paul McCartney to play surprise, intimate Glastonbury warm-up gig Paul McCartney has revealed a surprise gig at a small Somerset music venue, the night before his Glastonbury headline set. The performance was announced on Thursday (23 June), with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour. The Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset will play host to McCartney from 5pm on Friday (24 June). The venue’s capacity is just 800 people. Read the full story here… Ellie Harrison 24 June 2022 08:40 1656055282 Want to watch the festival on TV tonight? Here’s how… Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa, with coverage spread across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. Tonight, music fans can watch Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Idles, Little Simz and, of course, first headliner Billie Eilish. Find out when their sets are being broadcast in the full story below… Ellie Harrison 24 June 2022 08:21 1656054202 Sam Fender to play the Pyramid Stage tonight Sam Fender fans get ready, for the Newcastle musician is playing the Pyramid Stage from 8.15pm to 9.15pm tonight, just before Billie Eilish’s headline set. He’s pretty excited, too… Ellie Harrison 24 June 2022 08:03 1656052991 How to find out which acts are playing secret sets Bastille, who were heavily rumoured to play, did perform a secret set on Thursday 23 June. The set list for their sixth performance at Glastonbury included hits such as “Things We Lost in the Fire”, “Survivin’” from their 2020 EP Goosebumps, “Shut Off the Lights” and, of course, “Pompeii”, to finish. Read more below about who could be up next… Ellie Harrison 24 June 2022 07:43 1656051622 Are we on the verge of a girl group renaissance? This weekend, the original Sugababes will reunite on the stage of Glastonbury for the first time in two decades. They’re the only UK girl group on the lineup, and are performing just over a month after pop trio Little Mix went on hiatus to pursue solo careers. At first glance, the future landscape of girl groups in contemporary pop looks decidedly flat. Is there any hope of a renaissance? Ellie Harrison 24 June 2022 07:20 1656050426 Steve Carell’s new Minions film to be screened at festival today Steve Carell has revealed there will be a special advance screening for his forthcoming animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru at Worthy Farm this week. The fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise acts as an origin story for Gru (voiced by Carell) and his Minions, telling the story of how the group came to existence to fight against unstoppable crime forces. The film is scheduled for release on 1 July and will be screened at the Pilton Palais – the festival’s cinema tent – on Friday. In his announcement, Carell invited festival-goers to “be one of those very first people in the UK to see it”. Full story here: Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 07:00 1656048626 How to watch the BBC’s live festival coverage this year Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the Glastonbury festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June. Coverage will be brought to audiences by presenters such as Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Dermot O’Leary, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball. Find out more about how you can catch headliner performances by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, and Kendrick Lamar: Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 06:30 1656046846 Bastille frontman thanks fans after ‘insane’ set with Ol’ Dirty Brasstards Bastille frontman Dan Smith thanked fans after the “Pompeii” hitmakers’s “insane” performance at the Williams’s Green stage on Thursday. Sharing a photo with his bandmates, Smith wrote on Twitter: “That was insane. Thanks SO MUCH to everyone who came along.” Bastille was accompanied by 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards, prompting Smith’s opener: “Tonight we’re Brasstille and the Brasstards…or something.” Singer-songwriter and guitarist Charlie Barnes, who is currently touring with Bastille, also tweeted about the show, writing: “Hahahahaha played Glastonbury with a load of my brass friends hahahahahahahaha have a nice weekend everyone.” Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 06:00 1656045025 ‘Did you make it?’: Wolf Alice fans react to band’s travel update amid fears of cancelled set Wolf Alice fans are keeping their “fingers crossed” that the band can make it to Glastonbury after a flight cancellation ahead of their scheduled performance left them stranded in the US. “Has anyone got a private jet in LA?” the band tweeted late on Wednesday (22 June), explaining, “Our flight’s been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.” On Thursday, the group tweeted that they were flying out to Seattle, from Los Angeles, before getting on a direct flight to London in time, hopefully, for their set. “Did you make it?” one fan commented under their post on Twitter, with another writing: “Fingers crossed you lot, cannot wait to see you at Glasto.” Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 05:30 1656043241 Bastille fans react to band’s ‘not-so-secret’ set: ‘I’m a bit emotional’ Bastille fans were overjoyed to watch the band play a “not-so-secret” set at the William’s Green stage Thursday, accompanied by 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards. “Tonight we are Brasstille and the Brasstards…or something,” band frontman Dan Smith joked, as fans reportedly chanted the refrain of their 2013 hit “Pompeii” while waiting for the set to begin. Their set followed festival founder Michael Eavis’s covers performance, with Smith telling the crowd: “I can’t believe we get to play after Michael Eavis, what the f***.” Bastille’s set list for their sixth performance at Glastonbury included hits such as “Things We Lost In The Fire”, “Survivin’” from their 2020 EP Goosebumps, “Shut Off The Lights” and, of course, “Pompeii” right at the end. After watching their performance, one fan tweeted: “Since 2012, I have never gone more than 1.5 years without seeing Bastille, [but] because of Covid, I didn’t see them for almost three years until today at glasto. I’m a bit emotional atm, thank you @bastille.” “I don’t care about Bastille, only Brasstille,” another joked. Maanya Sachdeva 24 June 2022 05:00

