Glastonbury 2022: Emily Eavis says it’s ‘an amazing feeling’ to welcome fans back to Worthy Farm

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has spoken of the emotional moment her father opened the gates to Worthy Farm.

This morning (Wednesday 22 June), Michael and Emily Eavis and the Glastonbury team welcomed revellers to the festival in Somerset for the first time since 2019.

“To actually be able to see people there and welcome in, watch them streaming in and running to pitch their tents up… it’s an amazing feeling,” Emily Eavis told Lauren Laverne in an interview with BBC Radio 6.

“We were doing so much towards the 50th [anniversary], obviously some of that is still playing out this year and we’ve melded all these ideas into this one festival.

“I think every detail and part of the process has been devoured and savoured by everybody, it’s so precious.”

This year’s event is being headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross in the Legends Slot. Also on the lineup are acts including Sam Fender, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Lorde, AJ Tracey, Olivia Rodrigo, Haim, Foals and St Vincent.

Eavis said it had been “very emotional” to see people return to Worthy Farm: “People have really stuck by us.”

She described the wait to get the festival back up and running as a “never-ending journey”, adding that there had been many moments when she and her father feared Glastonbury 2022 would not happen.

“There were many moments where we were full of uncertainty and it was only in the last few months where we were sure we were going to make it through,” she said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It’s a miracle, it’s happened, everybody’s here.”

The Independent will be liveblogging Glastonbury from 23 June. You can find the latest weather forecast for Worthy Farm here. Everything else you need to know about Glastonbury Festival can be found here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Glastonbury 2022: Emily Eavis says it’s ‘an amazing feeling’ to welcome fans back to Worthy Farm