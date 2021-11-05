Gladys Knight’s son sentenced to prison for tax crimes

Gladys Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, has been sent to prison for withholding payroll taxes at the restaurants which bare his mother’s name.

Hankerson, who runs Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles, received a two year sentence and will have to serve a year of supervised release and pay $1m (£740,000) in restitution.

Hankerson is the sole owner of the restaurant business, which has locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Washington.

He was required to withhold payroll taxes from his employees’ gross pay but between 2012 and 2016, Hankerson failed to remit more than $1m (£740,000) in taxes.

The Inland Revenue Service said: “While ownership of a well-known restaurant in our community has its perks, it also comes with great responsibility. Paying taxes is a way to give back to the community, but unfortunately Hankerson chose to use those funds for other means.”

Knight previously won a legal battle to sever ties with the business and the court ordered Hankerson to stop using her name and likeness.

