Given A Chance Would 'Hawkeye' Resurrect Natasha As ‘WandaVision’ Did? Jeremy Renner Has To Say This – Exclusive

Marvel’s phase 4 is panning out just the way one expected – with bigger surprises coupled with multiversal chaos. One look at its upcoming slate and the the branches in the reality exceedingly makes sense including the shenanigans of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in a movie that takes a hint from the standalone Disney+ show that introduced us to a queer Loki and turns it into a conundrum with the help of none other than Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange. And hey, we aren’t complaining!

However, it would be a lie to say that the premise of a holiday story gone awry, unfolding on the streets where the Avengers fought and conquered didn’t dish a refreshing break from all the antics involving alternate universes. Yes, I’m talking about the latest Disney series Hawkeye that not only brings back OG Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremey Renner) but also introduces his successor Kate Bishop (Haliee Steinfeld) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Needless to say, the excitement among MCU fans is at an all-time high. Fans who can’t wait for the Hawkeye(s) to fight the bad guys. That and save Christmas while delivering the banter that the trailer promised. Which is why, ahead of the release of the same, we caught up with the stars of the show, and it was a hoot! From talking about their on-screen chemistry to exploring loss and grief when it comes to the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, Renner and Steinfeld are as candid as ever. In fact, the actor also spills beans about his recent internet gaffe when he shared the screenshot of the character poster instead of the poster itself on Twitter, among other things like welcoming me to the MCU and pulling my leg while answering some questions. See for yourself.

Hailee, the full fledged MCU debut is almost here. Has it sunk in yet?

Oh my gosh. I have moments where it starts to sink in. And then I feel like that moment is followed up with a moment that just, I don’t know, feels so incredibly surreal that I can’t believe it’s happening. It’s been such a wild and exciting bride and, and I can’t believe we’re now here. The show’s about to be out and everyone’s gonna see it.

There’s already so much outpouring of love. Are you the kind of person who reads up on Twitter? Or does it ever get overwhelming for you?

HS: It generally is overwhelming, so I don’t, uh, it’s nice though. We’ve caught wind of people loving it so far, so that’s very exciting.

Jeremy, are you the kind of person who reads stuff on Twitter?

(Laughs) yeah, no. I know those things are out there. (But) I’m too busy. I’m a dad. I got other things I gotta do.

My biggest takeaway from the two episodes that we’ve seen so far is the amazing banter between Kate and Clint. Did it happen very instantly and organically, or did it take time to build?

JR: I think it’s both. We’re both professionals and we’re entering a world of putting on costumes, playing make, believe it already kind of makes you kind of vulnerable and open. We already had a mutual respect for each other. And then I just wanted to protect her as much as I possibly could. Beginning the breeding grounds for bonding. Iis the truth in the sense of having that to start and then you can kind of grow and laugh and make fun of each other. And, you know, I feel like when I first made fun of her, she hated my guts (laughs).

Clint shared this very emotional scene with Wanda towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, where they talk about how Vision and Natasha are watching over. But everyone processes grief differently. In fact Wanda, went ahead and kind of resurrected Vision (in WandaVision). If Clint ever got the chance, would he do the same? Would he resurrect Natasha?

JR: Oh, I think, yeah. I think that’s (something that) always weighs on him, that he wishes it was him. I think that weighs heavily on him and yeah, happily. We get to explore some of that (feeling of loss) in the show which I think is a wonderful pressure release for the audience, as it is for Clint to be able to explore some of those issues of grief.

Also, we are living in the world of WHAT IF…?

JR: There’s that too. Yeah!

FYI, an episode of WHAT IF…? already flips the script on the instance (spoiler ahead) where Natasha loses Clint and is left alone in a dystopian world. However, that was animation and the sheer possibility of the aforementioned happening in a live-action format would impact fans in a big way. Anyway, you can watch all that and more here:

Hawkeye is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24 with new episodes dropping on every Wednesday.

