‘Give love, show love, be love’: Condemned Missouri inmate’s haunting final words as he is executed by lethal injection

Missouri death row inmate Carman Deck asked for people to “give love, show love, be love” in a final written statement before he was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday evening.

Deck, 56, was pronounced dead at the state prison in Bonne Terre at 6:10 pm, a day after the US Supreme Court and Republican Governor Mike Parson refused to halt the execution.

Deck’s death sentence for murdering an elderly couple during a home robbery in 1996 had been overturned three times for procedural issues.

In a written final statement, he wrote: “My hope is that one day the world will find peace and that we all will learn to be kind and loving to one another.

“We all are a part of this journey through life, connected in every way. Please give love, show love, be love!”

Deck mouthed a few inaudible words as the 5 grams of pentobarbital were administered, then puffed out a couple of breaths before all movement stopped, the process lasting just a few seconds.

Afterwards, Gov. Parson said the couple who were murders, James and Zelma Long, “were innocent victims of Carman Deck’s heinous violence. Tonight, justice was served.”

Deck’s attorney Elizabeth Carlyle called his execution “unjust and immoral” in a statement.

“Carman’s early life was tragic. As a psychologist put it, ‘He had no childhood’. He endured a pattern of abuse, neglect and abandonment, which was mitigating evidence the Missouri Supreme Court called ‘substantial’.”

Capital punishment opponents Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty had staged a series of “Vigils for Life” on Tuesday calling for a last-minute reprieve.

