Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.

The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.

In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.

“That whole stadium was so tense, you felt like, I mean I was like, I couldn’t handle, it was too much for me. I was like a nail-biter. I was like: ‘Give me some wine,’” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said, according to the New York Post. “I was with Bianca, Vince Wilfork’s wife, and she’s like: ‘G, come on, have another one.’ And you know I’m drinking wine because I’m just trying to relax. It was the most stressful game ever, I think.

“So I’m drinking wine with Bianca and then, in the end, they lost.”

According to Bündchen, she then had to walk to the stadium’s elevator, where she encountered Giants fans who told her that her husband “sucks” and that Giants quarterback Eli Manning had owned him.

“These guys, who probably had a few drinks on them as well, were like: ‘Your husband sucks,’ ‘Eli Manning owns your husband,’” the 41-year-old model recalled, adding that the fans had also told her that Brady should “retire” and that she should tell him to “go home and cry like a baby”.

Rather than ignore the taunts, she responded, with Brady recalling in the ESPN docuseries how his wife had told him about her comment that night.

“We got back to the hotel and I remember laying in bed because I didn’t sleep that night either and I was just laying in bed and she said: ‘I just wanna let you know I said something,’” the football player said. “I said: ‘Well, you can’t say that!’”

According to Bündchen, she’d thought her response was “mild,” as she acknowledged that what she’d said was “true”.

“I thought I was mild on what I said. It’s true. How can he do everything? He can’t catch and throw the ball at the same time. That’s just the fact,” she said in the latest episode. “I knew how hurt he was gonna be. And you don’t want someone saying that about your husband. That’s a no-no situation. Don’t do that.”

However, the supermodel revealed that, the next morning, when it was assumed her comment had been about wide receiver Wes Welker, it broke her heart.

“The next morning when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart,” she said. “Are you kidding me? That’s like the hardest-working guy I know on that team.”

While Bündchen is one of her husband’s biggest supporters, she revealed elsewhere in the same episode that she’d initially thought football was the “most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life” after she went to watch her first game shortly after meeting Brady. The couple, who share children Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, nine, have been married since 2009.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady