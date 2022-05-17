Girlfriends and Band of Gold writer Kay Mellor dies aged 71

Kay Mellor, who wrote hit series including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band of Gold and The Syndicate, has died aged 71, it has been announced.

Leeds-born Mellor, who was also best known for penning series including Fat Friends which aired from 2000 until 2005 and was turned into a musical, died on Sunday.

A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

Kay Mellor receives an OBE from the Prince of Wales during the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Lewis Whyld/PA) (PA Archive)

She began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward.

She also wrote BBC One’s women’s football series Playing The Field and in 2010 received an OBE.

