Girl, three, and boy, five, die after house fire

Two children have died following a house fire in Preston.

Lancashire Police said the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday after they and their mother were rescued from the blaze on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the address at about 8pm on Friday following reports of a house fire with several people trapped inside.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the two children and their mother, a woman in her 20s, were rescued from the building on Coronation Crescent.

This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson

The woman suffered injuries which were not life-threatening, the force said.

The spokesman said: “Her two children – a girl aged three and a boy aged five – were also taken to hospital.

“However, medical intervention was withdrawn yesterday (April 12) and they are now sadly deceased.

“A file will be passed on to HM Coroner in due course.”

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life but has since been released with no further action, police said.

A joint investigation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1305 of April 8th.

