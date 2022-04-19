Girl, 15, fatally stabbed by intruder at her California high school

A 15-year-old California high school student was stabbed to death by an intruder to the campus, say police.

Teenager Alicia Reynaga’s family identified her as the victim of the trespasser at Stagg High School in Stockton.

Authorities say Anthony Gray, 52, of Stockton, was detained by a Stockton Unified School District officer in connection with the random attack.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

“Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students. A trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student. The suspect is in custody and the victim has been transported to the hospital. The motive for the attack is under investigation,” the school district tweeted.

Alicia, who played on the school’s softball team, was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries, according to police.

Investigators have called the attack a “random act.” A weapon was recovered at the scene and the investigation will “try to determine why this student was targeted.”

“A trespasser entered the front of our school today and stabbed one of our students multiple times. Unfortunately, she did not make it,” Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr said.

“It’s a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

A vigil for Alicia was held outside the school on Monday night, where her family confirmed she was the victim, says KCRA3.

