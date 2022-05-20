Ginni Thomas, the wife of a Supreme Court justice, asked Arizona lawmakers to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden, says a new report.

It was already known that Ms Thomas, 65, a long-time conservative activist and the wife of justice Clarence Thomas, had sent text messages in the days after Mr Trump’s loss to his senior aides, such as his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, urging him to “Help This Great President stand firm”.

It has now been reported that her efforts to stop Mr Biden becoming president went even further, and that she sent emails to two state legislators in Arizona, asking for their assistance is blocing the Democrats taking the White House.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ginni Thomas asked Arizona lawmakers to help Trump overturn 2020 election defeat, says report