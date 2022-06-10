Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed 29 state legislators in Arizona to push aside President Joe Biden’s win in the state and instead “choose” their own electors, The Washington Post reported.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ginni Thomas asked 29 Arizona state legislators to overturn Biden’s victory in the state, report says