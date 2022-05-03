Gilded Glamour: fashion highlights from the Met Gala 2022

Posted on May 3, 2022 0

Watch a roundup of this year’s Met Gala looks on the theme “Gilded Glamour.”

From Billie Eilish‘s gothic Gucci corset dress to Jared Leto‘s “double trouble” look and Lizzo‘s dramatic embroidered coat, the theme paid homage to the period of rapid growth in the US from 1870 to 1890.

Critics on social media condemned the theme as “out of touch” given the current state of inflation in the US and the war in Ukraine.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Gilded Glamour: fashion highlights from the Met Gala 2022