Giant puppet ‘Little Amal’ visits Bradford to mark World Refugee Week

A giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee has embarked on a tour of England, visiting multiple destinations to take part in World Refugee Week.

Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July.

Footage shared on social media on Monday (20 June) shows the puppet “dancing” during the Bradford Literature Festival, spinning and moving in front of the crowd.

