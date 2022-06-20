Giant puppet ‘Little Amal’ visits Bradford to mark World Refugee Week

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

A giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee has embarked on a tour of England, visiting multiple destinations to take part in World Refugee Week.

Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July.

Footage shared on social media on Monday (20 June) shows the puppet “dancing” during the Bradford Literature Festival, spinning and moving in front of the crowd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Giant puppet ‘Little Amal’ visits Bradford to mark World Refugee Week