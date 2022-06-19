Giant kites fly over Sussex beach

Selsey, near Chichester, has held its first kite festival.

The Sussex sea-side town hosted kite flying displays from international teams and UK champions at the Seal Bay Resort.

Highlights included a ten-metre-long inflatable Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as a 30-metre-long blue whale flying alongside an eight-metre-long version that is the size of a newly-born calf.

Visitors took in the spectacle as temperatures soared to 32.7C on Friday, when the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here