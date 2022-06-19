Giant kites fly over Sussex beach

Selsey, near Chichester, has held its first kite festival.

The Sussex sea-side town hosted kite flying displays from international teams and UK champions at the Seal Bay Resort.

Highlights included a ten-metre-long inflatable Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as a 30-metre-long blue whale flying alongside an eight-metre-long version that is the size of a newly-born calf.

Visitors took in the spectacle as temperatures soared to 32.7C on Friday, when the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

