Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: Socialite to spend 60th birthday in jail as jury halts deliberations

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial has asked to take a break in deliberations over the holiday weekend and resume for a fourth day on Monday, 27 December.

As the third day drew to a close on Wednesday, Judge Alison Nathan asked jurors if they would like to continue tomorrow. Their reply was: “No, thank you.”

The jury is now expected to resume deliberations next week, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday – which falls on Christmas – behind bars.

Wednesday’s proceedings were far quieter than Tuesday, when jurors requested the transcripts of testimony from women who accused Ms Maxwell of setting them up as teenagers for sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Later they asked for more details related to Carolyn, who said she was 14 in 2002 when Epstein first abused her and that Maxwell once touched her nude body while she prepared to give Epstein an erotic massage.

What do we know about the jurors? The jury in Ms Maxwell's sex trafficking trial is made up of six men and six women who range in age from their 20s to 70s. The jury selection process took nearly a month, as the defence challenged 10 prospective members and the government challenged six. The jurors' names are currently sealed by the court to protect them from undue influence.

When will there be a verdict? The jury in Ms Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial will resume its fourth day of deliberations on Monday, 27 December, after requesting a break over the holiday weekend. The socialite and alleged madam for Epstein has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy. The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. It's impossible to say how long the jury will take to come to a verdict on each of the six charges. Experts had speculated that jurors would aim to have the trial wrapped up before Christmas arrives. But asked on Wednesday if they wanted to continue deliberating the next day, jurors said: "No, thank you." Judge Nathan subsequently sent jurors home until next week, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday – which falls on Christmas Day – behind bars.

RECAP: What the four accusers said at Maxwell's trial Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court. Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein's former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier. The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself.

Charges under consideration by jury The jury is deliberating on a total of six charges against Ms Maxwell. Here's a breakdown of each charge and its corresponding maximum sentence: Count 1: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts – maximum sentence of five years Count 2: Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts – maximum sentence of five years Count 3: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – maximum sentence of five years Count 4: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – maximum sentence of 10 years Count 5: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors – maximum sentence of five years Count 6: Sex trafficking of minors – maximum sentence of 40 years Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite's jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein. They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world. Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges. Maxwell to spend her 60th birthday behind bars The jury's move to delay deliberations until Monday means that Ms Maxwell will be spending her 60th birthday – which falls on Christmas Day – in her cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Jury dismissed until Monday The court reconvened at 4.25pm EST, with Judge Nathan confirming a delay in deliberations. She told jurors: "Alright. You declined my invitation to deliberate tomorrow. We will resume Monday at 9am. "Same instructions. Please stay safe over the long weekend. I need all of you here and healthy on Monday." Jury asks to break for holiday weekend Jurors sent a note to the judge just before 4pm indicating they do not want to deliberate on Thursday. Judge Nathan indicated she will grant the request, meaning deliberations would resume on Monday, 27 December.

ICYMI: Closing arguments feature opposing portraits of Maxwell In closing arguments, both sides painted diametrically-opposed portraits of Ms Maxwell and her relationship with Epstein. The prosecution described her as a "sophisticated" predator and said she and Epstein "were partners in crime who exploited young girls together". The defence sought to distance Ms Maxwell from Epstein, saying: "These were things that Epstein did … but Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein." Through her father’s connections, she was never far from A-listers and soon developed her own socialite lifestyle meeting Epstein along the way in the early 90s. Ms Ghislaine then became the property manager for Epstein where she said she hired assistants, architects, decorators, cooks and cleaners for his properties, she said in a 2016 deposition. Megan Sheets 22 December 2021 20:19

