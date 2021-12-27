Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: Jury resumes deliberations for fourth day in sex trafficking case

Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial resumed deliberations on Monday morning after a four-day break over the holiday weekend, which saw the British socialite spend her 60th birthday behind bars on Christmas.

Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in prison in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Over about 16 hours of deliberation last week, the jury last week requested transcripts of testimony from four women who claimed Ms Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s abuse and sometimes took part in it herself.

The first request came on 21 December regarding testimony from three of the women: Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer. Just before the court went into recess, jurors asked for testimony from the fourth accuser, Kate, and from Juan Alessi, former house manager at Epstein’s Florida estate,

US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors strict coronavirus protocols will be in place Monday when they reconvene, including wearing hospital-grade masks. This, keeping in view a rise in coronavirus infections.

Show latest update 1640614396 Deliberations resume at Manhattan federal court A fourth day of deliberations is underway in Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial at the federal court in lower Manhattan. Jurors were set to arrive at the courthouse at 9am. It is unclear if they stopped in the courtroom or when straight into the deliberation chamber. Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 14:13 1640610732 Jurors to begin fourth day of deliberations Jurors will soon enter a fourth day of deliberations after returning from the Christmas holiday break. Deliberations began late on Monday afternoon following a three-week trial. The Manhattan federal court jury last week requested transcripts of the testimony of four women who said Ghislaine Maxwell played a crucial role in their abuse by Jeffrey Epstein. On Tuesday, they asked to review the testimony of three of the women: Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer. Ms Maxwell‘s lawyers had questioned the women aggressively about why their stories appeared to shift over the years. On Wednesday, the jury asked to read transcripts of the accounts of the fourth accuser, a woman testifying under the pseudonym Kate, and Juan Alessi, the former house manager at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate who said he saw Jane at the property. Chiara Giordano 27 December 2021 13:12 1640604391 The life of the British socialite accused of sex trafficking for Jeffrey Epstein The jury in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to resume later today after breaking for the Christmas weekend. My colleague Joe Sommerlad has put together this overview of the British socialite’s life, from her Oxford childhood as the youngest of nine born to disgraced newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, to her first encounter with Epstein and subsequent arrest last year. Chiara Giordano 27 December 2021 11:26 1640589577 Most explosive revelations from the trial Ms Maxwell, considered to be a close affiliate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s, has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades. She has been charged with one each count of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges. My colleague Bevan Hurley reports on how the case unfolded during the 12 days of testimony. Namita Singh 27 December 2021 07:19 1640588825 How did Epstein die and what is the controversy around his death? Epstein died on 10 August inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was confined ahead of a pending trial for allegedly recruiting dozens of teen girls to engage in sexual acts with him and his friends. He was facing up to 45 years in prison if he was convicted. Authorities ruled the death suicide, after he was found with a noose made out of a bedsheet. However, there is skepticism around the death of the 66-year-old, with speculations running rampant that he did not kill himself. His lawyer said that Epstein did seem like a “despairing, despondent, suicidal person”. Investigators are still examining what happened to the disgraced financier two years after his death, reports Josh Marcus. Namita Singh 27 December 2021 07:07 1640579456 Jurors to meet under stricter covid protocols The jurors are likely meet under stricter covid protocols on Monday as the US District Judge Alison J Nathan has earlier on Wednesday warned them to protect themselves against the coronavirus infection which is seeing a surge in the New York City. The judge said the Manhattan federal courthouse will be under stricter protocols when they reconvene as she advised jurors to wear hospital-grade masks. “I need you all here and healthy on Monday,” she said. Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury’s second note during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, 21 December 2021 Namita Singh 27 December 2021 04:30 1640578016 Jury to resume third day of deliberations The jury will resume the third day of deliberations in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday. The jurors finished the second full day of deliberations last Wednesday without a verdict before breaking for the Christmas holiday. They have so far considered the matter for over 16 hours. A courthouse police officer stands at the top of the steps to the New York City Federal Courthouse in the Southern District of New York Namita Singh 27 December 2021 04:06 1640576431 Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial for 27 December 2021. Namita Singh 27 December 2021 03:40

