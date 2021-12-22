Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat.

In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit.

“Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.

In closing for the defence, Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger sought to distance her from Epstein, saying: “The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, refused to take the stand in her own defence last week, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

Show latest update 1640142039 ICYMI: The charges against Maxwell Over Monday and Tuesday, the jury spent roughly nine hours deliberating on a total of six charges against Ms Maxwell. Here’s a breakdown of each charge and its corresponding maximum sentence: Count 1: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts – maximum sentence of five years Count 2: Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts – maximum sentence of five years Count 3: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – maximum sentence of five years Count 4: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – maximum sentence of 10 years Count 5: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors – maximum sentence of five years Count 6: Sex trafficking of minors – maximum sentence of 40 years Megan Sheets 22 December 2021 03:00 1640138439 The famous names embroiled in the Maxwell trial A key part of this trial has been the relationships that Ms Maxwell and Epstein maintained with presidents, movie stars and royalty. Ms Maxwell’s accusers testified that would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump. Prosecutors alleged that these flashy connections served to entice and intimidate victims. When the FBI raided Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2019, they found a trove of photos of Ms Maxwell and Epstein on private jets and in exotic locations across the world. One image showed them in front of a log cabin at Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish estate. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the web of fame around Ms Maxwell: Megan Sheets 22 December 2021 02:00 1640134839 What the four accusers said at Maxwell’s trial Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court. Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier. The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more: The case against Ghislaine Maxwell Four witnesses took the stand for the prosecution to testify about the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Here’s what they said, Rachel Sharp writes Megan Sheets 22 December 2021 01:00 1640131211 Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Epstein’s private jet with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a beauty queen, and a senior aide to Bill Clinton. Logs from Epstein pilot David Rodgers were entered into evidence by the US District Attorney’s Office as part of their case that alleges Ms Maxwell helped to groom and traffic young girls for abuse. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports: Megan Sheets 22 December 2021 00:00 1640127611 Maxwell awaits her fate A new court sketch shows Ms Maxwell behind the defence table on Tuesday while the jury continues deliberations. The socialite has spent most of the day in a holding cell, only coming out when the judge reads out jury questions or addresses similar matters. Ghislaine Maxwell in court on 21 December 2021 Megan Sheets 21 December 2021 23:00 1640124491 Jury concludes second day of deliberations The jury concluded its second day of deliberations at 5pm on Tuesday after submitting one final question. They asked whether testimony from accuser Annie Farmer can be considered in counts one and three – which cover conspiracy to commit a crime. Judge Nathan said yes, jurors can do that. So far, the jury has spent about nine hours mulling Ms Maxwell’s fate. Deliberations will resume on Wednesday morning at 9am. Megan Sheets 21 December 2021 22:08 1640121621 New details in deliberation timeline The courtroom came alive just after 4pm on Tuesday as the jury submitted a note regarding the deliberation timeline. Jurors asked to finish today at 5pm, and deliberate from 9am to 4.30pm on Wednesday. Judge Alison Nathan said deliberations will continue on Thursday if necessary. It is unclear what will happen should they fail to reach a verdict by the end of Thursday with Christmas coming up. Megan Sheets 21 December 2021 21:20 1640120622 READ: Slides from defence closing Ms Maxwell’s defence presented its closing argument with a 129-slide deck concluding with the words: “NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS.” The deck was shielded from the public gallery on Monday but was later released by the court. Read it in full below via Inner City Press: Megan Sheets 21 December 2021 21:03 1640119528 12 striking images from the trial Prosecutors in Ms Maxwell’s trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of the state’s case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite’s jet-setting lifestyle with Epstein. They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains 12 of the most striking photos among the exhibits: Megan Sheets 21 December 2021 20:45 1640117733 Were Epstein and Maxwell really in a romantic relationship? A recurring motif from accusers in Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial is the playful, intimate, almost adolescent nature of her relationship with Epstein. Two of the four women to testify described how the pair would laugh and fool around with each other like doting teenagers, even though Ms Maxwell was well into her 30s at the time, and Epstein nearly a decade older. Prosecutors portrayed their intimate relationship as an essential part of Epstein and Ms Maxwell’s alleged predatory behaviour, as they supposedly partnered in luring young victims in to be sexually abused. But exact details of their relationship were largely kept hidden even from those who knew and worked for them for decades, The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains: Megan Sheets 21 December 2021 20:15

