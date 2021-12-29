Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict– live: Jury concludes fifth day of deliberation as judge shares Covid concern

Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday as the socialite continues a long wait to hear whether she will face up to 70 years in prison.

Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Judge Alison Nathan extended deliberations to 6pm on Tuesday, citing an “astronomical spike” in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“It’s time to have the jurors make plans to continue deliberating until a verdict is reached,” she said, noting that the Omicron surge could force jurors into quarantine and jeopardise the “ability to complete this trial”.

However as 5pm approached, the jury submitted a note seeking approval to end at the regular time and resume at 9am Wednesday. “Our deliberations are moving along, and we are making progress,” the note stated.

Judge Nathan approved the request and raised the possibility of deliberation continuing over the weekend, if necessary.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisabeth, was born in affluent Maisons-Laffitte in northern France on Christmas Day 1961, the youngest of nine children. Just two days later, her teenage brother Michael was involved in a car accident that would keep him in a prolonged coma until his death in 1967, a tragedy that marked the family. The Independent's Joe Sommerlad explains other important milestones in Ms Maxwell's life that brought her to this year's trial: What happened on Epstein's island? The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island. Its owner liked to call it "Little St Jeff"; locals called it "paedophile island". But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home? The Independent's Io Dodds explains what we know about the island: RECAP: What the four accusers said at Maxwell's trial Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court. Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein's former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier. The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself. The Independent's Rachel Sharp explains testimony from each accuser: The case against Ghislaine Maxwell Four witnesses took the stand for the prosecution to testify about the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Here's what they said, Rachel Sharp writes What's happened in deliberations? The jury in Ms Maxwell's sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday to decide the socialite's guilt on six federal charges. Ms Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six charges and ordered to serve their sentences consecutively. The top charge of "sex trafficking of minors" carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. The case landed in the hands of the jury late on 20 December. Jurors deliberated for the next two days before taking a four-day break for the holiday weekend and resuming on Monday. Over more than 30 hours of deliberation, jurors have submitted eight notable questions to the court which together paint a portrait of where the discussions stand. The Independent's Megan Sheets explains: A jury is currently deliberating on six charges against Ms Maxwell. If convicted of the top charge for “sex trafficking of minors”, the socialite could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Count 1: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts – maximum sentence of five years Count 2: Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts – maximum sentence of five years Count 3: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – maximum sentence of five years Count 4: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – maximum sentence of 10 years Count 5: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors – maximum sentence of five years Count 6: Sex trafficking of minors – maximum sentence of 40 years The Independent’s Megan Sheets has the full story: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 21:30 1640725234 EXPLAINED: Prince Andrew’s legal battle against Maxwell accuser Virginia Giuffre, one of the many women who claim to have been sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, is suing the Duke of York in US federal court for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, has denied all the allegations and will seek a dismissal of Ms Giuffre’s suit in court on January . The Independent’s Lamiat Sabin explains the case: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 21:00 1640723434 ICYMI: Famous names ensnared in the Maxwell trial Ms Maxwell and Epstein palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Those decades-long connections formed a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Prosecutors say the access to powerful people was both alluring and intimidating – and victims of Epstein’s abuse would feel afraid to break off contact out of fear of what he and his powerful allies might do. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains all the famous names to come up over three weeks of testimony: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 20:30 1640721634 What happens if jurors can’t agree on a verdict? The jury is now nearly 30 hours into deliberation over the fate of Ms Maxwell. Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on each count to come to a conviction or acquittal. Should they fail to agree, Judge Alison Nathan could move to declare a mistrial, which would force the prosecution to decide whether or not to retry Ms Maxwell. Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 20:00 1640719834 Hearing set for Prince Andrew to seek dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit A US judge on Thursday scheduled a 4 January 2022 hearing where lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew are expected to argue for a dismissal of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was under 18. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan issued the scheduling order one day after saying he expected Ms Giuffre’s civil case to go to trial between September and December 2022, provided it is not settled or dismissed. Ms Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August. She accused Queen Elizabeth’s second son of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two homes belonging to financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 61, has denied Ms Giuffre’s claims, and accused her of trying to profit from accusations against Epstein, who Ms Giuffre says also abused her, and people who knew him. The prince has not been charged with crimes. Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 19:30

