Ghislaine Maxwell: Trial thrown into disarray as defence struggle to find witness: ‘Our client’s life is on the line’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers begged the judge for more time to locate witnesses, saying “our client’s life is on the line”.

Defence attorney Laura Menninger told Judge Alison Nathan on day 12 of the socialite’s sex trafficking trial that they were struggling to find a witness named Kelly who they had issued a subpoena to testify.

“I understand that your honour runs a tight ship,” she said. “We are flying people across the country, across the pond, our client’s life is on the line, and we are given only a half a day to put on a witness.”

Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the defence had ample time to arrange their witnesses during a five-day break in the trial.

“We strongly disagree with the suggestion that the defence counsel has been unduly rushed here,” she said.

Judge Nathan said she would not allow a delay in the defence case to wait for more witnesses to be found, including one who could only fly in from the UK on Monday.

“I have a rule, you have your next witness or you rest,” she said.

Ms Maxwell has been charged with two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity, one charge of sex trafficking of a minor and one charge of sex trafficking conspiracy. She also faces two charges of perjury that will be tried at a later date. She has denied all wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein, Ms Maxwell former partner, died by suicide in August 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.

More follows…

