Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Trial resumes after illness delay as brother says socialite is abused in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Day 7

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has resumed a day after being adjourned due to an attorney falling ill. Judge Alison Nathan updated jurors on Friday morning that everyone is now doing well and all attorneys are present.

Ms Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for her convicted sex offender partner Jeffrey Epstein from the 1990s onwards. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

However, her accusers have testified that she was instrumental in the late financier’s crimes and even participated.

Annie Farmer, the fourth accuser from the indictment against Ms Maxwell, is expected to testify today. She is the only victim using her real name.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Kevin Maxwell has alleged that his sister is being abused in prison and was only fed a packet of crisps during one day in court.

The prosecution reiterated on Wednesday that they intend to rest their case this week, wrapping up arguments from their side in a trial that was expected to last five to six weeks.

Show latest update 1639147689 New witness: William Brown, DMV The first witness of the day is William Brown, who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles’ division of field investigations. Similar to previous witnesses from FedEx and Mar-a-Lago, this witness has likely been called to confirm elementary facts concerning the case — dates, times, and other specific details. Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 14:48 1639147133 Jury seated The jury has been seated in the courtroom and Judge Nathan has updated them following yesterday’s adjournment. “I’m very pleased to report that all of the attorneys are here. Everyone is doing well.” Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 14:38 1639145547 Trial to resume momentarily Testimony for the trial is expected to resume momentarily following yesterday’s adjournment due to an attorney falling ill. The word from the courtroom is that all attorneys connected with the case are present for pre-trial hearings with Judge Alison Nathan. Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 14:12 1639144858 Will Ghislaine Maxwell take the stand in her sex-trafficking trial? With the court adjourned on Thursday in the second week of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial due to the illness of an attorney, the prosecution’s plans to rest their case could be delayed. The final accuser of Ms Maxwell, Annie Farmer, was due to take the stand and the government case against the British socialite was expected to wrap up on Friday. That puts the emphasis on Ms Maxwell’s legal team as it is then their turn to call witnesses to defend their client against the six charges to which she must answer. Oliver O’Connell has more: Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 14:00 1639142758 I represented 8 Epstein victims. At Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, I was glad to see an unusual legal tactic being used “Kate” (not her real name) testified this week as an accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell’s high-profile sex trafficking trial in New York City. Maxwell is accused of overseeing a “pyramid scheme of abuse,” bringing young girls to her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein for his sexual gratification. I was especially intrigued by Kate’s testimony as I am a lawyer representing many sexual abuse victims in high-profile cases, and she occupies a relatively new and unusual legal niche that helps us get justice against predators. Lisa Bloom writes: Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 13:25 1639140054 Here are some key moments from this week – Kate, 44, told the court about how she was being 17 when she met Maxwell, who struck her as “everything that I wanted to be.” She went on to add that Maxwell encouraged her to give Epstein massages, which she said turned into sexual activity. Apparently Kate was also told by Maxwell told her she was a “good girl.” “I always felt like she was talking like she was younger than me, which was odd,” Kate said. She went on to add that she was told by Maxwell that Epstein needed to have sex three times a day. “Everything was fun and everything was silly.” – Maxwell lawyer Laura Menninger said prosecutors had told her that Jane called her brother and told him about what she said. Maxwell’s lawyers have continually questioned the credibility of their client’s accusers. Ms Menninger said Jane had told her brother that Menninger was “an expletive that rhymes with front.” Prosecutors however did not go through with their plan to call Jane’s brother to the witness stand. – Jurors more than a dozen photographs to illustrate the intimacy of the relationship between Maxwell and Epstein in the 1990s. Some of them showed Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s foot. – Carolyn, who is now in her mid-30s, said that Maxwell fondled her in 2002 and told her that she had “a good body for Mr. Epstein and his friends.” She added that she told Maxwell about her troubled upbringing, including being sexually abused as a child. “Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me,” Carolyn said in tears. – Shawn, a man who dated Carolyn when they were teenagers living in Florida, told the court of how he drove Carolyn and other girls to Epstein’s house to give Epstein paid massages. He told the court that Carolyn would be paid in $100 bills for the massages. Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 12:40 1639137001 From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Those decades-long connections are forming a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Bevan Hurley reports: Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 11:50 1639134527 Courtroom artist describes the moment Maxwell started sketching her Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 11:08 1639132379 Who is courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg? Jane Rosenberg has covered trials for 40 years, and with cameras still barred from federal courts, it’s up to her to give the public an image of what’s going on behind closed doors. Ms Rosenberg, of New York, has drawn a number of well known trials, including those of R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein trials and is now being employed by the news agency Reuters to cover the Maxwell trial. The artist told The Times how she leaves home early each day so as to secure a prime seat in the courtroom before Maxwell arrives at around 8:30. She, along with other artists present, have around seven seconds to draw Maxwell from the front before she sits and faces the judge. Ms Rosenberg studied art at the University of Buffalo and recently went viral when Maxwell started to draw her whilst she herself was being drawn. Maxwell apparently even waves at Ms Rosenberg when she arrives in court. In her interview with The Times, Ms Rosenberg said: “It’s been wonderful for me,” adding that she is “so happy” and that she wants to “keep it going.” “It was like a rap battle, with pencils”, she added. Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 10:32 1639126402 Why is Virginia Giuffre not testifying at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial? She stands in the middle in one of the most notorious photographs at the centre of the sex-trafficking allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell — which is something considering the trove of pictures released this week. In the photo, to her left, Ms Maxwell leans against the side of a doorway, to her right stands Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with his arm around her waist. She has also been mentioned numerous times on nearly every day to date of Ms Maxwell’s trial. So why isn’t Virginia Giuffre testifying? Oliver O’Connell reports: Eleanor Sly 10 December 2021 08:53

