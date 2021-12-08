Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Third accuser says Maxwell inspected her body for ‘Epstein and his friends’

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Second accuser testifies

More details of alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls by Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell emerged on Wednesday after a third accuser shared her testimony in the court.

The British socialite, who has been accused of sending minor girls after luring, inspecting and grooming them to the convicted sex offender starting from the 1990s, has pleaded not guilt to all charges.

Ms Maxwell has said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

Fresh testimony against the duo by the third accuser Carolyn stated how she was greeted by Ms Maxwell when she visited Epstein’s Palm Beach house. Carolyn said that Ms Maxwell took off her clothes but Carolyn requested to keep on wearing her bra and underwear.

She said she was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. Carolyn said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old.

The prosecutors in the trial said they intend to rest their case this week, signalling a wrap up of arguments from their end.

Show latest update 1638951087 Epstein’s island: What really happened there? The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island. Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff”; locals called it “paedophile island”. But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home? The island is now at the centre of a web of lawsuits and criminal investigations seeking to untangle the life of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 at the age of 66 in what authorities claimed was a suicide. Io Dodds has more: Eleanor Sly 8 December 2021 08:11 1638947724 Saw photos of Ghislaine Maxwell ‘nude and pregnant’ at Epstein’s home, says accuser During the trial, Carolyn told Ms Maxwell’s lawyer Jeff Pagliuca that she had seen a photograph where the British socialite and Epstein’s former partner looked pregnant. “Nude and pregnant,” Carolyn said in response to a question by Mr Pagliuca where he asked the woman about her claims of seeing a photograph in Epstein’s house. Sravasti Dasgupta reports on it here Arpan Rai 8 December 2021 07:15 1638945146 What we know about third accuser Carolyn in Maxwell trial Carolyn, the third accuser, in her testimony in the sex abuse and child trafficking trial against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, detailed on Wednesday how the duo allegedly exploited her for sexual gains. She was introduced to Epstein at the age of 14, and agreed to offering sexual favours to the disgraced sex offender because she needed money. The woman who is now in her mid-30s said she had an alcoholic mother and was sexually abused by her grandfather from the age of four. She said she was vulnerable when she met Epstein and had told him her age when they met at his estate in Florida’s Palm Beach. Carolyn told the court she became a cocaine addict and dropped out from school in the seventh grade. She was introduced to Epstein by Virginia Giuffre, another key accuser, in 2002. She asked Carolyn if she “wanted to go make money”. Arpan Rai 8 December 2021 06:32 1638942591 Maxwell ‘highly intelligent’ with ‘infectious laugh,’ document describes Epstein and his aide’s relations A document dating back to 2002 described Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship, giving an insight into how intimate the two were, the court heard. It was allegedly found on a hard drive at the disgraced financier’s mansion. The document termed Ms Maxwell as “highly intelligent and great company with a ready smile and an infectious laugh” who put people at ease. “On top of being partner’s [sic] they are also best of friends,” the document read. Arpan Rai 8 December 2021 05:49 1638937822 FBI found diamonds, cash, passports, CDs and hard drives after cracking open Epstein’s safe in 2019 raid Photos taken during an FBI raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s eight-story townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2019 have been released for the first time. Among the images shown to the jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage sex-trafficking trial was one showing a safe found in a fifth-floor dressing room that was sawed open by the FBI and contained hard drives, CDs, diamonds, a large amount of US currency, and passports belonging to Epstein. Bevan Hurley reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 December 2021 04:30 1638936906 Third accuser details abuse by Epstein On the seventh day of proceedings, the third accuser who is not going by a pseudonym, Carolyn said that she was called by Ghislaine Maxwell for scheduling massages for Jeffrey Epstein. She told the court in her testimony that the disgraced financier would touch her breasts and buttocks after which he masturbated. According to her statements, Carolyn says she was abused from the age of 14 till she turned 18. Later when she went to see Epstein at the age of 19, she realised she had turned “too old for him”. Arpan Rai 8 December 2021 04:15 1638934222 Controversial phrase revived by trial Margot Mifflin writes: The Ghislaine Maxwell trial has revived a meaningless term that needs to be abolished: “underage girls.” By definition, girls are children, and children are underage. The phrase implies that some “girls” are old enough to have sex with adults who aren’t criminals. Call them children, teens, teenage girls, or minors, and call the crime committed against them what it is: sexual abuse. Not “sex with an underage girl.” Oliver O’Connell 8 December 2021 03:30 1638930622 Epstein gave Maxwell more than $30m bank records show Arpan Rai has the story. Oliver O’Connell 8 December 2021 02:30 1638927022 Court sketch artist responds after image of Ghislaine Maxwell sketching her back goes viral The New York artist, whose drawing of Ghislaine Maxwell drawing her during her trial went viral, has said the socialite has sketched her “a few times in a row.” Speaking to the Intelligencer, Jane Rosenberg spoke about the image that has captured the imagination of people and said: “﻿In the pretrials in that little courtroom, that’s when the sketching started. She sketched me a few times in a row.” Maroosha Muzaffar reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 December 2021 01:30 1638923422 Never before seen photos of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion shown to jury A sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell hanging in Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion appears in one of dozens of never-before-seen photographs submitted into evidence by prosecutors in the socialite’s trial. The images were taken during an FBI raid on Epstein’s Florida home in 2005 and show his bedroom, offices, and a massage table where he received sexualised massages. Bevan Hurley reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 December 2021 00:30

