Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Socialite’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 wealthy and powerful figures will remain secret.

Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.

Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.

The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.

Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in the directory have denied all accusations they were involved in any alleged sexual abuse.

Several entries were mentioned during the prosecution case and released as an exhibit under seal, meaning only jurors and attorneys could view them.

A redacted version of the book was published online in 2015.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses when her defence opens on Thursday, including three who have requested to testify anonymously.

Show latest update 1639533640 Why is Virginia Giuffre not testifying at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial? She stands in the middle in one of the most notorious photographs at the centre of the sex-trafficking allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell. To her left, Ms Maxwell leans against the side of a doorway. To her right stands Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with his arm around her waist. She has also been mentioned numerous times on nearly every day to date of Ms Maxwell’s trial. So why isn’t Virginia Giuffre testifying? Read the full story from Oliver O’Connell. Bevan Hurley 15 December 2021 02:00 1639530040 Who is Scott Borgerson, the rumoured husband of Epstein girlfriend and alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell? The trial of Jeffrey Epstein‘s former girlfriend and alleged pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell, has uncovered a surprising detail about the British socialite’s personal life; apparently she is married. Rumours have circulated for years that Ms Maxwell, who faces accusations that she groomed and recruited young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, was secretly married. She has denied all the charges against her. Ms Maxwell’s husband is reportedly millionaire tech CEO and former US Coast Guard officer Scott Borgerson, 44, who is said to be “very connected” to the former Trump administration. Details of their marriage emerged last year when Ms Maxwell told court clerks she tried filing for a divorce to spare her husband from being dragged into the proceedings. Bevan Hurley 15 December 2021 01:00 1639526440 Amanda Knox says Ghislaine Maxwell trial is giving her flashbacks to her own case Ms Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher. She spent around four years incarcerated in Italy for the crime. Ms Knox was acquitted in 2015, but wrote on Monday that she can “empathise and sympathise” with Ms Maxwell and Ms Holmes, who are both on trial on opposite ends of the US. Writing in an opinion piece for Common Sense on the fact “we can’t look away from female villains”, Ms Knox explained that she isn’t convinced by Ms Maxwell’s defence – that she was coerced by the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein into sex trafficking. Ms Holmes, meanwhile, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted for fraud, and knowingly tricking investors about Theranos’ blood test technology, which prosecutors claim she knew was bogus. She is also claiming that a man, her older boyfriend Sunny Balwani, coerced her. “I know very well what it’s like to be scapegoated for a man’s crimes and to be a victim of true coercion,” wrote Ms Knox. Bevan Hurley 15 December 2021 00:00 1639523456 What are the charges in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial? The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming girls for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, got underway on Monday in New York federal court. Here is an explanation of the charges Maxwell faces and her expected defence. Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 23:10 1639519889 Most explosive revelations so far from inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial The Ghislaine Maxwell trial began with a sentence that attempted to distill the complex case which spans decades and jurisdictions, and pierces the normally secretive world of America’s ultra wealthy. “I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane,” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury of five men and seven women. The US federal government’s case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centres around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It alleges she operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, attention and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification. This later expanded to a “pyramid scheme of abuse”, according to prosecutors, in which young girls already in Epstein’s orbit would offer to recruit classmates and friends with the promise of easy money. Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 22:11 1639516245 From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Those decades-long connections are forming a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Prosecutors say the access to powerful people was both alluring and intimidating – and victims of Epstein’s abuse would feel afraid to break off contact out of fear of what he and his powerful allies might do. Read the full story here… Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 21:10 1639512606 Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite’s life of luxury with rich and royal friends Ghislaine Maxwell was once a “sophisticated” and “very impressive” British socialite until her affiliation with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein led to her detention for alleged sex trafficking. The daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell the 59-year-old attempted to start a new life in Manhattan after his death in 1991 and met Epstein the following year. Mr Maxwell was found drowned after apparently falling from his yacht – called Lady Ghislaine – off the Tenerife coast. Despite attempts from Maxwell’s defence counsel to distance her from Epstein, a vast array of photographs of the pair in a variety of exotic locations have surfaced – with images of her massaging the convicted sex offender’s feet suggesting a close relationship. Josh Payne reports. Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 20:10 1639509199 I represented 8 Epstein victims. At Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, I was glad to see an unusual legal tactic being used Lisa Bloom, who has represented many of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, writes for The Independent of the importance of testimony from accusers who are giving evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial even though they were over the age of consent at the time. “I was especially intrigued by Kate’s testimony as I am a lawyer representing many sexual abuse victims in high-profile cases, and she occupies a relatively new and unusual legal niche that helps us get justice against predators,” Ms Bloom says. “Kate was allowed to testify as a “modus operandi” witness, to show that Epstein and Maxwell had a pattern, a habit, a practice, one that lured her in to their predations, just as it did for the three official victims in the case who were as young as fourteen at the time of their encounters with Epstein and Maxwell.” Read Ms Bloom’s piece for The Independent here. Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 19:13 1639504863 Analysis: Accusers place Ghislaine Maxwell at centre of Epstein’s abuse, experts say Two weeks of emotional, explicit testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial from four women who said the British socialite groomed them as teenagers for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein could largely undercut the defence’s argument that prosecutors are using Maxwell as a scapegoat, legal experts said. The women – who say they met Maxwell at different times in places as far flung as Florida, New Mexico and London – all portrayed her as central to the sexual encounters they had with Epstein. Maxwell’s attorneys did rattle three of the four accusers during tough cross-examination and scored two favourable rulings from US District Judge Alison Nathan, who said that two of the four women prosecutors called victims were old enough to consent at the time of the alleged encounters. But as the defence prepares to mount its case, persuading jurors that Maxwell was not involved will be difficult, some experts said. Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 18:01 1639502473 Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret. Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public. Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial. The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial. Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in the directory have denied all accusations they were involved in any alleged sexual abuse. Read the full story here… Bevan Hurley 14 December 2021 17:21

